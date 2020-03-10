Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Is Expected to Exhibit an Upward Growth Trend Across Globe

Automated optical inspection (AOI) is an automated visual inspection of printed circuit board (PCB) (or LCD, transistor) manufacture where a camera autonomously scans the device under test for both catastrophic failure (e.g. missing component) and quality defects (e.g. fillet size or shape or component skew). It is commonly used in the manufacturing process because it is a non-contact test method. It is implemented at many stages through the manufacturing process including bare board inspection, solder paste inspection (SPI), pre-reflow and post-reflow as well as other stages.[

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Koh Young

Omron

Test Research, Inc (TRI)

CyberOptics Corporation

MirTec Ltd

PARMI Corp

Viscom AG

Pemtron

Vi TECHNOLOGY

SAKI Corporation

Machine Vision Products (MVP)

Mek (Marantz Electronics)

Jet Technology

ViTrox

Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

B/W CCD Camera

Color Camera

High Resolution Camera

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

OLED & LCD

PCB

SMT

Other

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

