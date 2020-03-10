Automatic Identification System Market Worth $249.5 Million by 2024 Exclusive Report by IGR

Automatic Identification System (AIS) is an automatic tracking system used on ships and by vessel traffic services (VTS) for identifying and tracking vessels by electronically exchanging data with other nearby ships and AIS base stations. AIS information supplements marine radar, which continues to be the primary method of collision avoidance in the maritime arena. Maritime vessels possess security threat such as natural disasters, terrorism, illegal immigration, and drug trafficking. Several vicious entities have used small boats to conduct illegal activities for years, and they continue to do so today. Illegal drugs, money, weapons, and migrants flow both directions across our maritime borders, as vessels can quickly complete these transits without detection.

The global automatic identification system market in 2017 was worth USD 194.5 million and is expected to reach a market size of USD 249.5 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.73% during 2018-2024.

Increasing World Trade and the Need for Maritime Traffic Management Drives the Growth of the Market

The increasing world trade and the need for maritime traffic management is a factor that drives the growth for the AIS market. Further, International shipping industry plays a major role in global trade. Nearly 90% of the goods movement is through ships. There are more than 50,000 merchant ships moving the volume of goods to different destinations. The container ships have changed the shipping industry. According to the World Trade Organization, the global merchandise exports increased to USD 17.73 trillion, with a growth rate of 4.7%in 2017. AIS eliminate the requirement of calling a vessel on VHF to transfer message to seek identification of another vessel. AIS decrease the requirement for extensive collision avoidance equipment. AI reduces the reliance on voice communications for identifying vessels. AIS data is a good source for studying the maritime traffic in busy ports, shipping lanes, and other coastal regions of importance. Since AIS, devices in vessels transmit data to and from with the ships in the vicinity, the possibility of tracking the vessels are greater. Additionally, Need for augmented coastal surveillance and SOLAS and Government regulations are boosting the growth for this market.

Market Segmented by Platform

The global automatic identification systems market is bifurcated into platform, class, and application. The platform segments include onshore-based platform and vessel-based platform. The global AIS market by platform was dominated by vessel-based platform in 2017. The automatic identification system is an automatic tracking system that uses transponders on ships. It is used by vessel traffic services. The use of automatic identification system aims to simplify the positioning of vessels with regard to their environment. AIS provide vessel identification, enhancing the ability of captains to communicate with other vessels to establish intentions and to coordinate manoeuvres in restricted waters. Therefore, the demand for the vessel-based platform is growing fast as compared to on-shore based platform.

Market Segmented by Class

Basis on class the global automatic identification systems market is categorized into AIS Base Stations, class A AIS, and class B AIS. Class B AIS dominated the global AIS market by class in 2017. It was worth 103.9 USD million in 2017. Further, the key differences between Class A and B AIS are lower transmitting power, slower refresh rates, and data transmission method. Moreover, Class B units operating CSTDMA monitor the time slots to sense the presence of a Class a transmission. Therefore, the demand for class B AIS is growing fast as compared to other class.

Market Segmented by application

The basis on application the global automatic identification systems market is segmented as fleet management, maritime security, vessel tracking, and others. Vessel tracking has dominated the global AIS market by class in 2017. Additionally, AIS enables marine and naval vessels to track, identify and monitor a ship’s position, location and any other detail that might be important in manoeuvring and stabilizing a ship’s route and course, thus promoting the growth of AIS for the purpose of vessel tracking.

Regional Analysis

Among the region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. North America dominated the global automatic identification systems market. The Automatic Identification System market in this region is estimated to exhibit growth of 4.30% CAGR over the period from 2018 to 2024. The US is the main key country that dominates the North America region. According to U.S Department of Homeland security, The U.S. Coast Guard has developed rules applicable to both U.S. and foreign-flag vessels that require owners and operators of most commercial vessels operating on U.S. navigable waters to be outfitted with an Automatic Identification System (AIS).

