Automobile Engine Valve Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Automobile engine valve is a valve typically used to control the timing and quantity of gas or fuel flow into or flow out of an engine. Both gasoline engine and diesel engine need the valve and it is usually made of special steel and alloy powder.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of automobile engine valve includes gasoline engine valve and diesel engine valve, and the proportion of gasoline engine valve in 2016 is about 79%.

Europe region is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2016. Following Europe, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

Market competition is intense. Federal-Mogul, Eaton, Mahle, Fuji Oozx, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Automobile Engine Valve is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Automobile Engine Valve in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Federal-Mogul

Eaton

Mahle

Fuji Oozx

Worldwide Auto

Asian

Rane

Dengyun Auto-parts

ShengChi

Xin Yue

Yangzhou Guanghui

Nittan

Wode Valve

AnFu

JinQingLong

Tyen Machinery

Burg

SSV

Ferrea

Tongcheng

SINUS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gasoline Engine Valve

Diesel Engine Valve

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automobile Engine Valve product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automobile Engine Valve, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automobile Engine Valve in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automobile Engine Valve competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automobile Engine Valve breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automobile Engine Valve market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automobile Engine Valve sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

