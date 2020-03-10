CAGR 4.0% Automotive Engine Oil Market Trends to Reach worth 49.2 Billion by 2018 – 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting present a new research report titled “Automotive Engine Oil Market (By Grade: Mineral, Semi-synthetic, Fully-synthetic; By Engine Type: Gasoline, Diesel, Alternative Fuel; By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Duty Vehicles [On-Highway Vehicle, Off-Highway Vehicle], Motorcycles) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026″ that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The Automotive Engine Oil Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Automotive Engine Oil Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Automotive Engine Oil Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Automotive Engine Oil Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Market Players:

Some of the key companies present in the global automotive engine oil market are Motul; ExxonMobil Corp.; Sinopec Petroleum & Chemical Corp.; Royal Dutch Shell PLC; ENI GmbH; Valvoline, Inc.; Fuchs Petrolub SE; Castrol; and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS).

The Major Market Segments of Global Automotive Engine Oil Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Market By Grade

Mineral

Semi-synthetic

Fully-synthetic

Market By Engine Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Alternative Fuel

Market By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Vehicles On-Highway Vehicle Off-Highway Vehicle

Motorcycles

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Engine Oil

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Automotive Engine Oil Market By Grade

1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Grade (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue Share By Grade in 2017

1.2.2.3. Mineral

1.2.2.4. Semi-synthetic

1.2.2.5. Fully-synthetic

1.2.2.6. Others

1.2.3. Automotive Engine Oil Market By Engine Type

1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Engine Type (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Gasoline

1.2.3.3. Diesel

1.2.3.4. Alternative Fuel

1.2.3.5. Others

1.2.4. Automotive Engine Oil Market By Vehicle Type

1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Passenger Cars

1.2.4.3. Light Commercial Vehicles

1.2.4.4. Heavy Duty Vehicles

1.2.4.5. Motorcycles

1.2.4.6. Others

1.2.5. Automotive Engine Oil Market by Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Engine Oil Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Engine Oil Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Automotive Engine Oil Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Automotive Engine Oil Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. AUTOMOTIVE ENGINE OIL MARKET BY GRADE

4.1. Global Automotive Engine Oil Revenue By Grade

4.2. Mineral

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Semi-synthetic

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Fully-synthetic

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Other

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. AUTOMOTIVE ENGINE OIL MARKET BY ENGINE TYPE

5.1. Global Automotive Engine Oil Revenue By Engine Type

5.2. Gasoline

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Diesel

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Alternative Fuel

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. AUTOMOTIVE ENGINE OIL MARKET BY VEHICLE TYPE

6.1. Global Automotive Engine Oil Revenue By Vehicle Type

6.2. Passenger Cars

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Light Commercial Vehicles

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Heavy Duty Vehicles

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Motorcycles

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE ENGINE OIL MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Mexico

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE ENGINE OIL MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE ENGINE OIL MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE ENGINE OIL MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Argentina

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST AUTOMOTIVE ENGINE OIL MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Saudi Arabia

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. UAE

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. AFRICA AUTOMOTIVE ENGINE OIL MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Africa Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Africa Automotive Engine Oil Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. South Africa

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. Egypt

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Engine Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Motul

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. ExxonMobil Corp.

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Sinopec Petroleum & Chemical Corp.

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Royal Dutch Shell PLC

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. ENI GmbH

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Valvoline, Inc.

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. Fuchs Petrolub SE

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Castrol

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. Petroliam NasionalBerhad (PETRONAS)

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. Others

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Type Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

