Automotive Xenon Light Market is rising rapidly as it consume less electricity and deliver brighter light

Xenon lights are gas discharge lamps that produce light when electricity is passed through the ionized gas. They are metal halide lights that closely resembles natural light and utilized for automotive applications.

Rise in vehicle production is a primary driver for the xenon light market. High demand for vehicles and rise in consumer affordability are boosting the demand for premium vehicles in BRICS nations. Xenon lights can produce whiter light than halogen lamps, and they also have longer shelf-life. They are widely utilized in premium and high-end vehicles, as they improve esthetics of the vehicle. Rise in demand for premium and luxury vehicles is thus expected to drive the demand for automotive xenon lights. Xenon lights consume less electricity and deliver brighter light; consequently, they are being increasingly adopted by automakers. Rise in demand for esthetics and low-energy consumption lights is anticipated to drive the xenon light market.

Development in other automotive lighting technologies, such as LED and laser headlights, is projected to restrain the automotive xenon light market. Several low segment vehicles employ halogen lights, as they are highly economical, which is another key restraint of the market. Technological developments leading to decline in price of xenon lights is expected to further boost their adoption.

The global automotive xenon light market can be segmented based on voltage, application, type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on voltage, the automotive xenon light market can be classified into 12 volt and 24 volt. The 12 volt segment accounted for a prominent share of the automotive xenon light market. However, transition trends to higher voltage systems are anticipated to boost the demand for 24 volt xenon lights during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the global automotive xenon light market can be divided into interior and exterior. The exterior segment leads the global automotive xenon light market owing to higher usage of xenon lights in front headlights and rear taillights. Xenon lights are being increasingly utilized in headlamps, as they offer better visibility. Rise in adoption of xenon headlights is expected to boost the exterior segment of the market during the forecast period.

In terms of type, the global automotive xenon light market can be segregated into xenon and bi-xenon light. The bi-xenon light that is used in headlights enables the usage of a single bulb to carry out the high beam and low beam functions. The bi-xenon light provides long-term cost saving and offers improved visibility during turning. Thus, the bi-xenon light segment is expected to expand at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the global automotive xenon light market can be split into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. Xenon lights have higher penetration in passenger vehicles and hence, the passenger vehicle segment is likely to dominate the automotive xenon light market.

In terms of sales channel, the global automotive xenon light market can be bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is projected to expand at a high growth rate due to rise in vehicle production. The aftermarket segment is anticipated to expand at a steady pace due to rise in demand for aftersales vehicle maintenance and replacement after accidental damage.

Based on region, the global automotive xenon light market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global automotive xenon light market, followed by Europe.

Key players operating in the global automotive xenon light market are OSRAM GmbH, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Koninklijke Philips, General Electric Company, and Ushio, Inc.