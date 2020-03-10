Baby Diaper Rash Cream Market – Rise In Income, Exposure To New Products, And Increased Tendency To Shift Toward Baby Care Products 

Diaper rash is a common problem in babies. It is caused by the irritation of the skin due to the usage of baby diapers. Diaper rash is also known as diaper dermatitis, where the skin becomes red and sore. Diaper rashes are developed when the baby’s skin is exposed to prolonged wetness, urine and feces, constant friction, infrequent change of diapers, and diarrhea. These conditions often lead to frequent crying, restlessness and agitated behavior, less urination, and changes in sleeping patterns and eating habits of babies.

Zinc oxide is available as a cream or ointment. It has various antiseptic properties and works as an astringent. Baby diaper rash cream is a skin product introduced lately in the market and is used as a protective coating against diaper rashes, mild skin irritations, and abrasions. Baby diaper rash creams are often used for the prevention or treatment of diaper rash in babies. Medium concentrations of these creams are often used for the prevention of diaper rash. However, higher concentrations have some absorptive properties and are usually applied for treating the diaper rashes for babies.

Increase in disposable income is a major driver boosting demand for baby diaper rash creams. Low level of volatility in the economies of emerging countries owing to per capita disposable income, has boosted the purchasing power of people across the globe. Rise in income, exposure to new products, and increased tendency to shift toward baby care products are some of the major factors driving demand for baby diaper rash cream in the global market. Moreover, increased investment in research and development is a key trend that is expected to gain market traction in the coming years. Major players are coming up with several innovations, which are leading to the improved performance and efficiency of diaper rash creams for babies.

However, declining birth rates in developed nations are posing a major challenge for the vendors in the baby diaper rash cream market. Decline in birth rates became very obvious during the economic recession, when increased unemployment rates did not allow people to start families. Further, volatility in raw material prices, intense competition, and increase in the number of mergers & acquisitions are resulting in constant pressure on baby diaper rash cream manufacturers. These factors are likely to hinder the market in the coming years.

The global baby diaper rash cream market can be segmented based on type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the baby diaper rash cream market can be classified into female cream, male cream, and unisex cream. In terms of distribution channel, the baby diaper rash cream market can be split into online and offline channel. The offline channel segment can be further classified into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialist retailers, medical stores, and others.