Basalt Fibre 2019 Market by Top Manufacturers with Sales, Price, Revenue and Growth, Forecast 2024

Basalt Fibre Market 2019

Basalt Fiber is a material made from extremely fine fibres of basalt, which is composed of the minerals plagioclase, pyroxene, and olivine. It is similar to carbon fibre and fibreglass, having better physic mechanical properties than fibreglass, but being significantly cheaper than carbon fibre. It is used as a fireproof textile in the aerospace and automotive industries and can also be used as a composite to produce products such as camera tripods.

Scope of the Report:

Fiber manufacturer must continue to strengthen internal technological innovation, improve product quality, also has the external dual role: materials suppliers and solutions providers. The degree of Basalt Fiber technological innovation directly determines the development speed and the development space of Basalt Fiber industry, and even the success or failure of Basalt Fiber industry.

The worldwide market for Basalt Fibre is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Basalt Fibre in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kamenny Vek

Zhejiang GBF

Technobasalt-Invest

Sudaglass Fiber

Basaltex

Zaomineral7

Sichuan Aerospace

Liaoning Jinshi

Mudanjiang Electric

Mafic SA

Shanxi Basalt Fiber

Meltrock

GMVChina

Jiangsu Tianlong

Hebei Tonghui

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type I

Type II

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Building and Construction

Transportation

Electronic

Military Use

Fireproof and Heat Insulation Equipment

Dust Collection and Filtration Equipment

Other

