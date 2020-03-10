Beef Industry 2025 Global Market Trends, Segmentation and Analysis by Top Key Players are JBS Australia, Meat & Livestock Australia Limited, Cargill Meat Solutions Corp

Beef is the third largest consumed meat globally, with growing consumer preference towards meat as source of protein estimated to drive demand for beef over the forecast period. as well as growing disposable income in emerging markets has resulted in increased consumption of beef in difference between pork and poultry. In addition, the market is expected to witness significant growth owing to food safety issues such as chemical residue and pathogen detection in other meat products.

The Beef Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology.

By Market Players: JBS Australia, Meat & Livestock Australia Limited, Cargill Meat Solutions Corp, Minerva Foods, Hormel Foods and Vion. Acquisitions

The report firstly introduced the Beef basics: Definitions, segment classifications, outlook and market overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, company profile analysis, cost structures, raw materials and so on. Moreover, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America have been studied in depth to gain better market penetration and assure exact analysis. Top manufacturers have been given prime importance to make sure their strategies are understood and their position in this particular market can be elucidated.

This study provides an evaluation of aspects that are expected to impact growth of market in an undesired or constructive method. The Beef market has been consistently examined with respect to the corresponding market segments. Each year within the mentioned forecast period is concisely considered in terms of produce and worth in the regional as well as the global markets respectively.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade

Kosher

Halal

Others

By Product

Ground Beef

Streak Beef

Cubed Beef

Table of Content

Chapter 1.Global Beef Market Definition and Scope

1.1.Research Objective

1.2.Market Definition

1.3.Scope of The Study

1.4.Years Considered for The Study

1.5.Currency Conversion Rates

1.6.Report Limitation

Chapter 2.Research Methodology

2.1.Research Process

2.1.1.Data Mining

2.1.2.Analysis

2.1.3.Market Estimation

2.1.4.Validation

2.1.5.Publishing

2.2.Research Assumption

Chapter 3.Executive Summary

3.1.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2.Key Trends

Chapter 4.Global Beef Market Dynamics

4.1.Growth Prospects

4.1.1.Drivers

4.1.2.Restraints

4.1.3.Opportunities

4.2.Industry Analysis

4.2.1.Porters 5 Force Model

4.2.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.3.Value Chain Analysis

4.3.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Beef Market, By Grade

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3.Global Beef Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1.Kosher

5.3.1.1.Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2.Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.Halal

5.3.2.1.Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2.Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.Others

