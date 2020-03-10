Beer Market and what makes it a Booming sector according to New research report

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Beer” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Growing awareness about the health benefits of beer is attracting consumers

Some studies show that beer consumed in moderate amount may be beneficial to consumers’ health. There are several health benefits of consuming beer such as- As per the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry, it is more nutritious than other alcoholic drinks. As per the New England Journal of Medicine, It is helpful to protect health from several diseases. Additionally, As per the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, it is helpful to prevent kidney stones. There are so many benefits of consuming beer in mild quantity every day, and as the awareness is growing, several consumers are being attracted towards beer.

Too little volume, too many products

The global beer industry is facing its greatest challenge in 50 years. There is increasingly competitive products pricing in different segments of beer, height quality of beer required by retailers and consumers at a cheap rate. The confluence of these problems is creating temporary roadblocks for beer manufacturers. Additionally, companies are battling with volume issues in the premium beer segment. Several beer companies are trying very hard to grab lion share in the premium beer segment and adopting several tactics to compete in this segment. Price is their main tactic to fight for this. Competitive pricing pressure has intensified competition dramatically in the premium and super premium segments. Further, the fact that economies of scale are less important in these profitable sectors makes, hence producers are facing serious issue to in this segment.

Big Drop Brewing launched new beers

August 2017, A low-alcohol beer brewer celebrated its first birthday with the launch of two new brews products. Big Drop Brewing Co launched two new beers – Big Drop Lager and Spiced Ale in London. Big Drop’s beers were recently recognized in the International Beer Challenge and the World Beer Awards. The brewery’s Chocolate Milk Stout won a Gold Medal in the former, while its Citrus Pale Ale was named World’s Best Pale Beer (low-strength) in the latter.

Europe to influence the Global Beer Market through 2018-2024

Among the regions, Europe region dominates the beer market followed by North America. The growth in the Europe region is mainly attributed owing to increasing consumption of different types of beer. Favorable government regulation in countries like Belgium and the U.K is adding fuel to the growth of beer in the European market. In the North America region, U.S holds the major market share in the North America beer market. Additionally, the presence of major beer brewing companies is facilitating the growth of this market in the North America region. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, 2018-2024. The growth in this region is mainly attributed owing to rising disposable income and growing demand for beer among the young population. Moreover, increasing disposable income followed by increasing consumption of craft beers is another factor boosting the growth of the beer market. However, lack of the proper distribution channel of beer and high tax on beer product are major barriers to the growth of the beer market.

