Best Almond Oil Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

Almond Oil is an oil expressed from the nuts of almond tree. It is used as an emollient in skin creams and is also used to soften ear wax. The tree is native to SW Asia but is widely grown in warm regions for its nuts. Almond trees grow to an average height of 7 m; they have attractive pink flowers and are grown for ornament in cooler regions. The sweet almond oil, or Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis is pressed from the ripe seeds (nut) of the almond tree. It is a versatile, carrier oil, good for all skin types. Ground almonds make for excellent natural abrasives. Moist with Sweet Almond Oil, ground almonds help replenish the oils lost from the skin during the cleansing process; being rather soft in texture, they produce a gentle massaging effect in exfoliators. Almond Oil is very lubricating and can relieve itching and inflammation; a wonderful, natural moisturizer for ‘dishpan’ hands and chapped skin.

Scope of the Report:

At present, the production of almond oil focused in USA , Europe areas, which mainly depends on the growth environment with almond trees. Other area gradually began to commercial cultivation, but small in number.

Currently, it is in USA , China and Australia, the output area is greater than the needs of the region, and therefore, these areas is a major exporter, accounting for 80 percent of global exports.

Currently, the production of almond oil is mainly subject to climate and downstream applications, now almond oil application growth has been concentrated in cosmetic and foods, demand in the cosmetic industry is relatively stable.

As the production of almond oil has certain harm to the environment, especially forests and wildlife habitat, and therefore, the Government has increased its investment in environmental protection, which makes the manufacturer’s profit decline.

Currently, for new entrants to the investors, we recommend to increase R & D investment in the almond oil in biofuels and industrial applications, which is conducive to grasp the future of almond oil trend.

The worldwide market for Almond Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 480 million US$ in 2024, from 360 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Almond Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Flora

AAK Natural Oils

OSE

Caloy

ESI

Huiles Bertin (FR)

A.N.V Foods Pvt Ltd (IN)

K. K. Enterprise

NowFoods

Proteco Oils

OLIOFORA

Plimon

Aura Cacia

Humco

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sweet Almond Oil

Bitter Almond Oil

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cosmetic

Food

Carrier oils

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Almond Oil product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Almond Oil, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Almond Oil in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Almond Oil competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Almond Oil breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Almond Oil market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Almond Oil sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Almond Oil Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Almond Oil Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Almond Oil by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Almond Oil by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Almond Oil by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Almond Oil by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Almond Oil by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Almond Oil Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Almond Oil Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Almond Oil Market Forecast (2019-2024)

