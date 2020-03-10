Blood Clotting Factors Market Production and CAGR Comparison by Type Analysis with Forecast to 2026

Blood clotting factors are proteins or enzymes that control bleeding. Blood clotting or blood coagulation is a process in which blood gets converted into solid clots at time of any wound or break down of blood vessels. Clotting can prevent death from bleeding and also restrict the entry of bacteria and viruses into the body. Haemostasis is the mechanism for blood clotting, which in controlled by a number of factors called blood clotting factors. Deficiency of these factors can cause blood clotting diseases such as haemophilia and von willebrand disease (VWD). According to Centre for disease control and prevention (CDC), 2017, around 20,000 males were suffering from Haemophilia in the U.S.

Ask For Sample Copy, Click Here https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1301

Approval of novel drugs in key markets such as North America and Europe is expected to boost the growth in blood clotting factors market

In November 2017, the U.S. FDA approved Hemlibra (Emicizumab-kxwh) developed by Roche AG, for the treatment of Haemophilia A patient with inhibitors. This was the first approval by FDA in about 20 years to treat people with hemophilia A with inhibitors. Moreover, FDA approved Shire Plc’s Adynovate for treatment of hemophilia A patients. The drug has also been approved for use in surgical setting for both category of patients, adult and pediatric. In January 2018, the drug (Adynovate) was granted marketing authorization in European Union (EU). In EU, the drug got approval for adults and adolescents suffering from Hemophilia A. These approvals will provide the alternate option for patients suffering from hemophilia. Introduction of these drugs in market is expected to propel growth of the blood clotting factors market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in blood clotting factors market, owing to increased awareness about the disease and availability of wide range of treatment options

Haemophilia is a rare disorder affecting very small fraction of population across the globe. Pharmaceutical companies invest less amount on development of such drugs due to low return on investment. However, FDA has recognized this fact and has formulated favorable policy to motivate companies to invest in this area. Orphan Drug Act that applies to company operating in this area provides three special incentives i.e. 7 years exclusivity period, tax credit and waiver of prescription drug user fees. Due to such policy, the company has invested in rare disease research which has led to development of products such as Hemlibra (Emicizumab-kxwh), Adynovate and Others.

Key Players:

Key players operating in Blood clotting factors market include Shire Plc, Baxter International Inc., Grifols International SA, Roche AG, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Octapharma AG, Biogen Idec, and Kedrion S.P.A.

Grab Best Discount on This Exclusive Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/1301

Also, Coherent Market Insights has a proprietary database of pipeline biologics and biosimilars, called PHASE-XS. This database provides analytical data in addition to the clinical information of ongoing trials for biologics and biosimilars. An amalgamation of more than 30 parameters, PHASE-XS helps biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to analyze the market trend, competition, and market potential. For more information or to access this database, kindly click on the below link or contact at [email protected]

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/phase-xs/

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies​_​_, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.