Business Overview: Global Wine Glass Market Trends, Current and Future Players, 2025

This report studies the Wine Glass market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Wine Glass market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Wine Glass market is valued at 1028.30 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 1227.43 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.24% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing Australia and Southeast Asia regions.

The major players in global market include

ARC International

Libbey

Sisecam

ADERIA GLASS (Ishizuka Glass Co. Ltd.)

Riedel Tiroler Glashutte GmbH

Zwiesel Kristallglas

Bormioli Rocco

Ocean Glass Public Company Limited

RONA

The Oneida Group

Huapeng

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Wine Glass in these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

On the basis of product, the Wine Glass market is primarily split into

Glass

Crystal

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Personal Consumption

Commercial Consumption