Cannula Market with Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report to 2026

Cannula is a thin tube which is inserted in to the human body veins or body cavity to introduce medication, removal off fluid or to insert the surgical instrument. Cannula is usually surrounded by the trocar needle with inner and outer surface, which allows puncturing of the body in order to get enough space, it is also named as intravenous IV cannula. The normal cannulas size mainly ranges around 14 – 24 gauge. There are various types of cannula such as venous cannula, arterial cannula, nasal cannula or an oral-nasal cannula. The venous cannula is used for inserting in veins for the removal of blood samples and for administering medicines. An arterial cannula is used to insert in the artery of human body commonly in the radial artery during major operations such as bypass surgery and are also used to measure beat to beat blood pressure this is a painful procedure that leads to stress and anxiety. The nasal cannula or the oral nasal cannula used in the insertion into nostrils and mouth and also for delivering oxygen or to measure the airflow into the nose.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/536

Rise in general surgical procedures and increase in geriatric population around the globe expected to favor the demand for cannula market in the near future

North America is expected to contribute the major market share followed by Asia Pacific to the increase in the rate of geriatric population due to the increase in population size, increase in number of patients undergoing various surgical procedures and increase change in lifestyle related diseases such as obesity. Cannulas which are used in healthcare for surgical use in the major factor driving the growth of cannula market.

As per the data published by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the geriatric population in 2014, was around 17.26% and 14.50% of the overall population in the U.K. and U.S. respectively, and the number is expected to increase steadily in the near future.

Also, the growth in number of surgical procedures around the globe expected to support the cannula market in the near future. As per the stats published by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 2014, around 814,969 total surgical procedures were performed around the globe. According to the American Society of Plastic (ASPS) in the U.S. there were around 15.9 million cosmetic surgeries were performed in the year 2015 were as the top 5 minimally invasive procedures such as soft tissue fillers was around 2.3 million and chemical peel were around 1.2million in 2014.

Key players of cannula market includes:

Smith & Nephew, Maquel Holding B.V. & Co. KG., Sorin Group, Edward Lifescience Corporation, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Conmed Corporation, Dolphin Surgicals, Micromed International, Goodhealth Inc., Biotek (Chetan Meditech Pvt. Ltd.).

Request For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/536

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.