Cardiac Marker Testing Devices Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2017-2026

Cardiac markers are diagnostic tool, which are associated for diagnosis and risk detection in patients suffering from chest pain, acute coronary syndrome (ACS), and acute myocardial infraction (MI). Cardiac marker test detects the endogenous substances, which are released during the blood circulation mainly when the heart is damaged or stressed, thereby, assessing risk and directing appropriate therapy that improves clinical outcome in high-risk patients. Cardiac markers are used in hospitals to either detect cardiac injury or to evaluate future risk of cardiovascular disease.

Myoglobin, homocysteine, troponin T (cTnT), troponin I (cTnl), creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB), and C-reactive protein (CRP) are cardiac markers used for assessment of acute myocardial infraction. However, CK-MB, cTnl, and cTnT are used to identify and manage acute coronary syndrome in high-risk patients. Cardiac troponin I and T are most preferred and extensively used cardiac marker for myocardial injury, due to their higher sensitivity and specificity for diagnosis of myocardial infraction.

Major acquisitions are expected to drive growth of the cardiac marker testing devices market

In 2017, U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) allowed US$ 5.3 billion of acquisition of Alere’s point-of-care cardiac marker testing business to Abbott Laboratories. The deal between Abbott Laboratories and Alere created the world’s largest point-of-care testing business, which significantly strengthen and grow Abbott’s diagnostic presence in cardiac marker testing devices market.

Moreover, in 2017, FTC approved the deal of Alere’s Triage B-type Naturietic Peptide (BNP) assay business and Triage MeterPro toxicology and cardiovascular business with Quidel Corporation. The acquisition of Alere’s point-of-care cardiac marker testing business is expected to improve Quidel’s portfolio of rapid diagnostic testing solutions.

Key players in the cardiac marker testing devices market

Some of the key players operating in the global cardiac marker testing devices market are

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Helomics Corp., LSI Medience Corporation, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Enzo Biochem Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, bioMerieux SA.

