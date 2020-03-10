Cell-based assay refers to experiments based on living cells and is an influential tool in the research lab. Cell-based assays are vital for understanding cellular mechanism in a biological context as these assays provide information about intracellular molecular targets. There are variety of assays used to measure motility, toxicity, cell proliferation, production of a measurable product, and morphology. Cell-based assays provides accuracy in obtaining the data of various parameters of the real-life model as live cells are used, cell-based assays are now used in drug discovery and checking the toxicity of new or old drugs used by population. With the rapid growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnological sector worldwide and emerging development of new drugs, the demand for cell-based assay is expected to witness a rapid increase. Companies are adopting the cell-based assay order to reverse the costly late-stage drug failure and thus the rising surge of cell-based assay is expect to have a positive effect on market growth in near future.

Cumulative growth in drug discovery is expected to boost cell-based assay market in forecast period

Rapid growth in drug discovery is expected to increase the demand for cell-based assay as it is mainly used in checking toxicity of drugs. For instance according to FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) in 2016, CDER approves averagely 30 novel drugs per year and the development of novel drug discovery is expected to increase in future. Many companies are involved in the drug discovery needs cell-based assay for testing new drugs that is expected to boost the cell-based assay market in forecast period. Since pharmaceutical market have become a billion-dollar business, many pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are adopting cell-based assay in order to reduce the chances of failure of batch which lead to a high loss to company. Thus, the adoption of this method by companies is expected to fuel its market in near future. However, high maintenance, need for skilled personnel and high-cost of operation for the cell based assays are expected to hinder the market growth.

North America is expected to dominate cell-based assay market due to growing pharmaceutical sector in region

Regional segmentation of cell-based assay market by Coherent Market Insights includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the cell-based assay market due to rapid growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing sector. According to a study published in International Trade Administration in 2016, U.S. is a major hub for drug manufacturing and the market is expected to grow drastically in future which is expected to fuel cell-based assay market in North America. Asia pacific is expected to follow North America market in upcoming period of time due to increase in pharmaceutical and biotechnological sector in China and India which will increase the demand for cell-based assay and fuel its market in forecast period.

DiscoverX Corporation launched in-cell pulse cell-based assays for confirmation of compound-target engagement in drug discovery

Major key players in cell-based assay market are DiscoverX Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Becton, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Cisbio Bioassays, Merck & Co., Qingdao Haier Co., and PerkinElmer, Inc. and others. DiscoverX Corporation, one of the leading supplier of cell-based assay in 2016 introduced InCELL Pulse target engagement platform that provides scientists with the ability to generate their own cell-based target engagement assays for confirming compound cell entry and target binding in the native cellular environment.