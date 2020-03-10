Cell line is a permanently established cell culture, which proliferates in fresh medium. Cell line development is utilized for examining efficiency of drug discovery and toxicity. It is essential for the production of recombinant proteins production such as, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific monoclonal antibodies, growth factors, and enzymes using a wide variety of expression systems. Cell lines saves the crucial time, effort and cost by providing the high yield cells which can be used for in vitro testing and reduce chance of research drug to fail in clinical trial stage.

Development of novel therapy to drive growth of the cell line development market

Cell line development has wide application areas. Development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer is major application of cell line development. According to the World Health Organization factsheet 2012, cancer is one of the leading cause of death from top three causes of non-communicable disease. Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are focusing on developing novel therapies such as immunotherapy due to its specificity and efficiency. Cell line development helps in speeding drug discovery process and optimization of clinical trials by providing high yield of monoclonal antibodies, which is expected to fuel growth of the cell line development market.

North America to dominate the market for cell line development due to high investment in research by pharmaceutical companies to develop novel product

North America is expected to hold the dominant position in the global cell line development market, owing to high investment by pharmaceutical companies in developing a novel treatment product and increasing off patenting of major products, which would promote biosimilar drug development. Biosimilar drug having biological molecule needs to match in structure and composition with original product which needs cell line to confirm matching of structure and adhere to quality attribute such as glycoprofile, protein aggregation. For instance, according to 2016 report of International Trade Administration of Department of Commerce (USA), the U.S. generic drug sales reached an estimated US$ 70 billion in 2015, which represents quarter of the global market, due to a large number of drugs going off-patent and healthcare reforms favoring generics development.

Collaborations by cell line development companies with drug discovery companies to speed up expansion of cell line development market

Some of the major players operating in the global cell line development market include Lonza Group AG, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Wuxi App Tec, Inc., American Type Culture Collection, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PX’Therapeutics SA., Selexis SA, GE Healthcare, European Collection of Cell Cultures , Corning, Inc., Sartorious AG, Goodwin Biotechnology Inc., and Cleancells.