Chocolate Beer Market 2018 by Key Regions, With Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Chocolate Beer” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Growing awareness about the health benefits related to the consumption of chocolate beer

Research studies from around the world, including one from Harvard University, have shown that both chocolate and beer can help to reduce the risk of heart disease. This is due to various factors, one noteworthy factor being that consumption of both of these products help increase HDL(high-density lipoproteins), and decreases LDL(low-density lipoproteins). Additional studies show that beer contains a good amount of antioxidants. Additionally, antioxidants are molecules which help to prevent cell damage and slow the process of aging of the skin. Hence, as the awareness among consumers is growing about the health benefits of chocolate and beer, demand for chocolate flavored beer is growing.

Big Drop Brewing launched new beers

August 2017, A low-alcohol beer brewer celebrated its first birthday with the launch of two new brews products. Big Drop Brewing Co launched two new beers – Big Drop Lager and Spiced Ale in London. Big Drop’s beers were recently recognized in the International Beer Challenge and the World Beer Awards. The brewery’s Chocolate Milk Stout won a Gold Medal in the former, while its Citrus Pale Ale was named World’s Best Pale Beer (low-strength) in the latter.

Europe to influence the Global chocolate beer market through 2018-2024

Among the regions, Europe region dominates the chocolate beer market followed by North America. The growth in the Europe region is mainly attributed owing to increasing consumption of flavored beer. Favorable government regulation in countries like Belgium and the U.K is adding fuel to the growth of chocolate beer in the European market. In the North America region, U.S holds the major market share in the North America chocolate beer market. Additionally, the presence of major beer brewing companies is facilitating the growth of this market in the North America region. Moreover, these companies are trying to innovate different varieties of flavored beer products to retain their market position. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, 2018-2024. The growth in this region is mainly attributed owing to rising disposable income and growing demand for flavored beer among the young population. Moreover, increasing disposable income followed by increasing consumption of craft beers is another factor boosting the growth of chocolate beer market. However, lack of the proper distribution channel of chocolate beer is a barrier to the growth of chocolate beer market.

