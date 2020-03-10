Clostridium difficile infection (CDI) is diagnosed with the help of conventional laboratory testing methods, however, rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests are also available, which can save time and costs significantly. Diagnostic assays used for detection of CDI include enzyme immunoassays (EIAs) for toxins A/B. However, these are no longer considered stand-alone primary tests due to poor sensitivity. Other tests include glutamate dehydrogenase enzyme immunoassay and molecular assay based on polymerase chain reaction. Isothermal amplification technology has also been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for diagnosis of CDI. Manufacturers such as Cepheid, BD Diagnostics, DiaSorin, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Diagnostics, and Luminex Corporation offer advanced diagnostic tests for clostridium difficile infection. For instance, Cepheid GeneXpert test, Nanosphere Verigene SP by Luminex Corporation offer sensitivity and timely results for clostridium difficile infection.

Factors such as rising prevalence of clostridium difficile infection, availability of precise and advanced diagnostic techniques such as real time-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), and presence of generic versions of standard antibiotics such as metronidazole is expected to boost growth of the clostridium difficile diagnostics and treatment market over the forecast period. Furthermore, various organizations and manufacturers are working towards increasing awareness about clostridium difficile infection and its severity. For instance, in March 2018, C Diff Foundation awarded its “Making a Difference” award to CutisPharma, Inc.—a pharmaceutical company, for contribution of the company towards increasing awareness and expanding treatment options.

Incidence of clostridium difficile infection has been witnessing an increase in the recent past, due to clostridium difficile infection recurrence and antibiotic resistance. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2015, around half a million people in the U.S. suffer from clostridium difficile infection in a year. Moreover, according to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), an estimated 37,900 patients were suffering from clostridium difficile infection in Canada in 2012. A review and meta-analysis of studies published in National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 2016, conducted in China between 2010 and 2016 showed significant incidence of clostridium difficile infection in China. Furthermore, according to Canadian Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance System 2017 Report, clostridium difficile infection may be a consequence of commonly prescribed antibiotics for unrelated infections. According to Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 2015, antibiotic resistant bacteria are highly prevalent in G7 countries. This high presence of antibiotic resistant bacteria may lead to increasing incidence of the infection, which in turn is expected to aid in growth of the global clostridium difficile diagnostics and treatment market.

Some major players operating in the clostridium difficile diagnostics and treatment market include Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck & Co., Pfizer, Inc., Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Alere, Inc., Trinity Biotech, Summit Therapeutics, Baxter International Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, and AstraZeneca Plc.