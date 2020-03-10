Cloud Computing Market in Government – Advantages of Information Technology to Increase Operational Efficiencies

Cloud computing is transforming businesses across different industries by delivering hosted services through the internet with significant cost benefits. The private sector is already benefiting from cloud computing, and government organizations have started to exploit the technology. Cloud computing offers diverse advantages for governments. Government budget on ICT expenditure is significantly reduced with cloud computing, as the computing resources are outsourced to cloud providers. Also, calculation of expenses on ICT resources has become easy as the pay-per-use pricing model is used in cloud computing to charge the utilization of resources.

Governments also benefit from the reduced cost of maintenance of resources since the resources are shifted to the cloud provider. Cloud computing offers a simpler, scalable, and more flexible system as compared to conventional computing systems. These benefits offered by cloud computing are driving its demand in demand in government sector.

Government organizations are recognizing the advantages of information technology to increase operational efficiencies. They are also focusing on reducing the cost of IT ownership through cloud computing. Thus, efficient service delivery capability and cost saving are the major drivers of cloud computing adoption in government.

Asset management, monitoring, and threat detection and prevention are some of the key Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions adopted by governments. Governments are also adopting cloud for storage, risk compliance management, disaster recovery, and identity access management applications.

Based on region, the global government cloud computing market in government can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe. North America accounts for largest share in the cloud computing market in government.

The market in North America is mainly driven by the U.S. government’s cloud computing initiatives such as Federal Cloud Computing Initiative, which is a plan to transition the U.S federal government’s information technology infrastructure to web-based IT services.