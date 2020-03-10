Commercial Vacuum Cleaners Market to Exponential Growth – Global Overview 2019-2024
Arcognizance.com shares report on “Commercial Vacuum Cleaners Market” report which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.
Commercial Vacuum Cleaners cover the following types,
Upright. These vacuums are one standing unit with the nozzle at the base of the unit, they usually have more capacity and power than canister/ backpack vacuums but are heavier to maneuver.
Canister (Shoulder Strap/ Handheld). These vacuums come with two parts, the nozzle and the body where the debris is collected which are connected by a hose. Shoulder strap/ Handheld vacuums are easier to carry around and are ideal if you will need to vacuum stairs.
Cylinder. Similar to canister vacuums, backpack vacuums also feature two parts and are worn like a backpack so are also ideal for vacuuming offices/ spaces with stairs.
Scope of the Report:
As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high production of vacuum cleaner in the international market, the current demand for vacuum cleaner product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan, EU, and US, but the demand in China is low due to the downstream demand.
Vacuum cleaner is mainly produced by Panasonic, Nilfisk and Haier. The most popular brands are Hoover,, TTI and Shark Royal, and these companies occupied about 7.4% market share in 2015.
Japan, USA, EU are major consumption regions in vacuum cleaner industry market.
Although sales of Vacuum cleaner brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the vacuum cleaner field hastily.
The worldwide market for Commercial Vacuum Cleaners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 8810 million US$ in 2024, from 7540 million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Commercial Vacuum Cleaners in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Oreck
Hoover
Sanitaire
Rubbermaid
Panasonic
Numatic
Nilfisk
KARCHER
Goodway
Fimap
Columbus
Truvox International
R.G.S.IMPIANTI
Pacvac
Lindhaus
Royal
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Upright Type
Canister Type
Cylinder Type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Offices
Restaurants
Hotels
Supermarket
Hospitals
Others
