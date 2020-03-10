Computer Aided Detection Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers And Challenges 2026

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) software is a set of algorithms that uses pattern recognition method assisting physicians with interpretation of medical images. Increasing number of patients opting for diagnostic imaging techniques is expected to propel the volume of image data to be analyzed. It is a diagnostic analysis technology, which assists physicians in reducing detection errors. CAD software is helpful in diagnosis of several diseases, such as cancer, coronary artery disease, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases through imaging modalities, such as X-Rays imaging, Magnetic Resonance Imaging ultrasound imaging, and computed tomography. It helps in accurate detection of chronic diseases in early stages, reducing mortality rates due to cancer, cardiovascular, and neurological diseases.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/761

Increase in prevalence of the chronic diseases is anticipated to fuel the demand of Computer Aided Detection Market

Increasing cancer treatment awareness and routine medical check-up is driving the demand for CAD market. Advanced digital imaging techniques have enhanced the effectiveness and efficiencies of CAD solutions. Easy integration with various imaging equipment is helping with early detection of chronic diseases. It has applications in clinical and research and development activities. Medical tourism is also boosting the adoption of CAD. Gradual increase in demand for Health Insurance, which requires pre-screening of chronic diseases is driving the growth of CAD market. Major investments in R&D of Computer Aided Detection with 3D imaging are providing opportunities for growth of the market. High cost is the challenge for growth of CAD market.

Intense merger and acquisition among the emerging players to boost the computer aided detection market

Key players involved in global computer aided detection market are

GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hologic,Inc., Inc. ICAD,Agfa-Gevaert N.V., EDDA Technology, Fujifilm Medical System, Invivo Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Siemens Healthineers.

GE Healthcare got FDA clearance for its Senographe Pristina Dueta, which is claimed to be the 1st patient-assisted mammography device that allows women to control their own compression during the examination. GE healthcare has transform the mammography for reducing the pain during examination. Philips Healthcare has entered an agreement with Belgium-headquartered IBA (ION Beam Applications SA) for providing proton therapy solutions, it is an advanced therapy for treatment of cancer in India.

Request For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/761

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.