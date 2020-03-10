Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Construction Industry Core Drill Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Construction Industry Core Drill Market

A core drill is a drill specifically designed to remove a cylinder of material, much like a hole saw. The material left inside the drill bit is referred to as the core.

Core drills used in metal are called annular cutters. Core drills used for concrete are generally called Diamond Core Drills and are water cooled. For drilling masonry, carbide core drills can be used.

Urbanization continues to grow strongly. In 2015, approximately 54 per cent of the world’s population lived in urban areas. By 2050, the corresponding figure is expected to rise to 66 per cent of the world’s population. Urbanization is fastest in Africa and Asia, and is expected to gain 56 per cent (Africa) and 64 per cent (Asia) proportion of urban population by 2050. In 2015, the corresponding percentage for urban population was 40 (Africa) and 48 (Asia). In 2015, the most urban regions were Northern America (82 per cent), Latin America and the Caribbean (80 per cent) and Europe (74 per cent). Continued urbanization is expected across the globe over the coming decades.

Urbanization and the increasing need for mobility of people and goods drives demand for new investments in infrastructure construction, such as highways and subways and underground construction, especially in the emerging markets, where urbanization and population growth are strongest. In the developed countries and regions investments in infrastructure construction are also made to renovate and modernize the existing infrastructure. The concentration of people in urban areas and increasing land prices increases the need for demanding construction and tunneling applications in, for example, tunnels and bridges, underground parking halls or underground municipal water treatment facilities and oil storages that require specialized rock excavation and ground piling and underpinning. Moreover, construction and infrastructure investments increase the demand for minerals and rock material.

Construction markets include broadly different kind of construction and technical projects, such as highways, railways, airports, harbors and community development facilities, industrial buildings, skyscrapers and power plants. The construction projects may include entirely new objects or they can be additions or alterations, or maintenance projects. According to the division of the company´s market segments, tunneling has been separated to its own special field and therefore not included in the construction markets.

@Get Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3737187-global-construction-industry-core-drill-market-research-report-2019

Drilling methods used in construction are excavation of foundations of buildings and excavation of road cuttings, piling, micropiling and underpinning. Piling and underpinning are used to support soft soil before beginning the actual construction or to prevent sinking of existing constructions. In addition, drilling in the field of construction is used in so called anchorage, in which softer soil is fastened to bedrock, horizontal drilling for inserting different kinds of cables and water pipes under roads and other constructions without breaking the surface as well as sampling drilling to determine the soil in the ground. Drill and blast method is also used in production of rock material required in manufacturing concrete and tarmac.

Market trends and market overview. According to the view of the company´s management, the construction markets are driven mostly by urbanization and infrastructure construction, especially in the emerging markets, where urbanization and demand for associated infrastructure is increasing. In the industrialized markets, construction requires more demanding techniques, among others, in expanding subway and other underground facilities as well as road network. Usage of drilling piling, which reinforces the foundation, is increasing worldwide and the market seems promising as the projects and operators grow and international contracts expand. The demand for consumables relating to excavation is growing as the buildings reach further down to soil.

The global Construction Industry Core Drill market is valued at 920 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Construction Industry Core Drill volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Construction Industry Core Drill market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hilti

Husqvarna

Makita

Tyrolit

Robert Bosch Tool

Golz L.L.C.

Norton

Diamond Products

Milwaukee Tools

Atlas Corporation

Otto Baier

Chicago Pneumatic

Kor-It Diamond Tools

CS Unitec

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wet Drill Bits

Dry Drill Bits

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3737187-global-construction-industry-core-drill-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Application

Electricians

Plumbers

Other

Table of Contents

1 Construction Industry Core Drill Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Construction Industry Core Drill

1.2 Construction Industry Core Drill Segment by Type

2 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Construction Industry Core Drill Production

4 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Construction Industry Core Drill Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Construction Industry Core Drill Consumption (2014-2019)

….

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

Continued…

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)