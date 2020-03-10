Dental Compressor Market will Explore Robust Size & Growth During 2018-2026

Dental compressors are devices that pressurize atmospheric air for use in various dental procedures. The quality of compressed air depends upon the inlet air and the air quality inside the compressor. Mostly dental compressors deploy a dryer to eliminate moisture. Dental compressors are evaluated on air compressing capacity along with volume output, chamber size, and duty cycle. Dental compressors have heads consisting of one or more pistons. Furthermore, heads of the compressors are designed for heat elimination and hence they should be made of a good quality material to carry out the whole function efficiently. To minimize wear and tear of the piston, manufacturers provide antifriction coatings such as Teflon coating.

Increase in awareness and importance of oral health to fuel the market growth

Significant increase in awareness on the importance of oral health around the globe has resulted in rise in number of dental procedures, which is expected to support the growth of dental compressor market. Furthermore, increase in unhealthy practices such as chewing tobacco and smoking has raised oral health problems. High prevalence of gum diseases due to poor brushing and increase in geriatric population are also projected to support the market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, 90% people of age 20 years and above having cavities at some point of their life and around 4-6% of adults were affected by gum disease in the U.S. Dental lubricated compressor dominates the market owing to the low maintenance required and its high durability. Increased use of these devices in emerging geographies is expected to fuel the dental compressor market growth. Oil-free compressors are lightweight and less costly. Market players are constantly involved in R&D to launch innovative products with efficient technology. Oil-free compressors are widely used nowadays because of the properties such as reduced noise, vibration, and compact shape. Desiccant dryers are projected to occupy a major chunk of market share due to their ability to reduce the workload to a great extent with moderate cost of operation. Membrane dryers eliminate moisture completely from air by passing it through a membrane. Membrane dryers are beneficial due to their close installation to the point of use and size.

Developed regions to support the growth of dental compressor market

Dental compressor market, based on geography, is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the dental compressor market followed by Europe due to high awareness on oral health among public leading to increased demand for dental procedures such as bonding, crowning, filling, and capping along with increased prevalence of oral diseases. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly in near future due to increasing incidences of dental problems and rise in healthcare investment.

Key Players in the Global Dental Compressor Market

Some of the major players contributing to the market growth are

Kaeser Dental, Ritter Dental USA, Diplomat Dental s.r.o., Mestra, Air Techniques, DentalEZ Inc., Foshan Coredeep Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., Tech West Inc., Ganatus Dental Equipment.

