Dental Prosthetics Market Demands and Growth Prediction 2018 to 2026

Dental prosthetics or prosthodontics is a field of dentistry concerned with diagnosing and executing dental restorative and cosmetic treatments. It deals with reconstruction of damaged teeth or replacement of missing teeth, providing complete and partial dentures, dental appliances, and mouth-guards to the patients for better oral health. Dental prosthetics are used in patients suffering from clinical conditions associated with edentulism, decayed teeth or oral and maxillofacial tissues.

Prosthetic dentistry mainly comprises fixed prosthetics and removable prosthetics dental materials. Fixed dental prosthetics includes artificial reconstruction of crowns, bridges, veneers, and inlays, however, removable dental prosthetics includes acrylic dentures, chrome dentures, and immediate replacement dentures. Prosthodontic includes various treatments associated in the treatment of dental veneers, dental crowns, dental implants, dental bridges, complete dentures, and partial dentures.

Continuous launch of new and advanced dentistry devices is expected to drive growth of the dental prosthetics market. For instance, in September 2017, SpineGuard — a company engaged in developing and marketing of disposable medical devices — entered into agreement with Adin Dental Implant Systems to use SpineGuard’s Dynamic Surgical Guidance (DSG) technology in dental implantology. Adin Dental Implant develops, manufactures, and markets products and services in the dental field. The licensing agreement supports product development support, technology transfer, and milestone and royalty payments between the SpineGuard and Adin Dental Implants.

Recent developments in dental prosthetics market

In November 2017, Syrma Technology – an OEM, engaged in manufacturing and distribution of services in engineering expertise — introduced RFID-based solutions for identification and tracking of dentures co-developed with Nobilium — a manufacturer of dental prosthetic materials and equipment. The innovative RFID tag technology enables dental labs, dentists, and denturists to assign denture to its user via digital certificate, eliminating the need for labor intensive patient denture identification process. In addition, Syrma’s USB RFID scanner provides new solutions to personnel at nursing homes and dental care facilities to easily match denture with individual users.

In November 2017, Norgine Ventures offered financial support of US$ 2.3 million to pritidenta GmbH — a company engaged in development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative materials in prosthetic dental products. The investment is expected to aid in expansion of the product portfolio of aesthetic zirconia blank disc, which are used on crowns, bridges, contour restorations, veneers, inlays, and onlays.

Global Key Players:

Some of the key players in the dental prosthetics market are Danaher Corporation, DENTSPLY Sirona, Zimmer Biomet Hol, Institut Straumann AG, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and AVINENT Implant System.

