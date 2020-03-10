Depth Research of Healthcare Packaging Market in Global Industry to 2025

When drugs are packed technical considerations need to be assessed for product’s shipment and the primary focus must encompass the logistics and handling of that product. For instance, if a product is to be shipped from point A to point B, the manufacture must evaluate the tertiary packaging components for the shipment; such as cardboard containers, shrink-wrap and wood pallets.

Much of this markets growth can be attributed to the recent increase in the usage ofdisposable medical products. A large number of the medical products used in modern healthcare facilities, such asscalpels,thermometers,syringes,needles,pre-filled syringes, andtrays, are available as disposable products. Since these products offer benefits such as reduction in risk of cross-contamination, safety, sterility, and convenience of usage, the demand for plastic and paper as packaging materials has increased. Single-use disposable medical products eliminate the need for re-sterilization for repeated use and are highly cost-effective.

APAC market dominated the global scenario in the estimated period owing to rise in medical cases and medical infrastructure.EuropeandNorth Americaalso dominated the market growth in the estimated period.

In 2018, the global Healthcare Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Amcor

Baxter

BD

Bemis

Gerresheimer

Schott

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

