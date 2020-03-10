Development Trends: Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Analysis and Opportunities 2018-2025

In todays world, huge amount of sensitive data such as customer financial information, patient health information, personal confidential documentation or intellectual property documents is moving to the cloud, but many enterprises lack policy controls for data stored in cloud services. Data loss prevention is a process of protecting sensitive data which is at rest, in-motion and endpoint to reduce the chances of data theft or unauthorized exposure. Cloud data loss prevention solutions protect enterprises that have adopted cloud storage. Cloud DLP solution ensure that data is encrypted and sent to authorized cloud applications. This solution offers a built in support for scanning and classifying sensitive data in cloud storage.

Factors such as increase focus of organizations to meet data regulations, compliance requirements for the data saved on public and private cloud and increasing instances of data breaches and cyber-attacks at various platforms are the factors driving the growth of cloud data loss prevention. Moreover, law enforcement agencies around the globe are promoting efficient and effective use of technology for protecting individual and organization data.

In 2018, the global Cloud Data Loss Prevention market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Data Loss Prevention status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Data Loss Prevention development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CipherCloud

McAfee

Trustwave

Check Point Software Technologies

Symantec

Digital Guardian

Skyhigh Networks

Blue Coat Systems

Cisco Systems

Code Green Networks

Zecurion

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network DLP

Endpoint DLP

Storage DLP

Market segment by Application, split into

IT And Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government And Defence

Manufacturing

Retail And Logistics

Energy And Utility

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Data Loss Prevention status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Data Loss Prevention development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Data Loss Prevention are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.