Digital Pregnancy Test Kits Market Demands and Growth Prediction 2017 to 2025

Digital pregnancy test is an over-the-counter semi-quantitative urine test, which detects presence of human chorionic gonadotrophin (hCG), an indicating factor for pregnancy. Acceptance among scientists regarding the role of hCG hormone in urine to detect pregnancy has led to development of innovative pregnancy tests over the recent past. Women prefer taking pregnancy tests with the help of these tools, at home rather than visiting a doctor or a hospital. Furthermore, digital pregnancy test kits such as Clearblue pregnancy test kits, provide information about the duration of positive pregnancy status with week indicator facility. Conventional pregnancy tests contain pregnancy patches with reagents such as Sera reagent, to detect presence of hCG hormone in the urine, whereas, digital pregnancy tests display information such as levels of hCG hormone as well as time since conception. Commercially available digital pregnancy tests include Clearblue, First Response, and e.p.t. pregnancy tests.

Download PDF Brochure of Market Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1259

Market Dynamics:

Advantages offered by digital pregnancy tests such as ease of use, instant results, and convenient method of testing that can be conducted at home are boosting growth of the digital pregnancy test kits market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of innovative advertisement and promotion campaigns by manufacturers, are creating awareness regarding pregnancy test kits and self-testing for pregnancy. For instance, aggressive advertisement by Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH (SPD) helped in increasing their market share in U.S. in 2013-2014, which its competitor, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. proved in U.S. court. The aggressive advertisement has assisted in increasing the adoption of pregnancy test kits among women, in turn, driving market growth. Strip-based conventional pregnancy tests may be associated with certain issues such as possibility of manual errors while comparing the results with the standard, wherein, second opinion may be necessary. Digital pregnancy tests avoids such issues altogether due to the presence of an in-built digital screen, which directly reveals pregnancy status. Moreover, availability of Bluetooth wireless technology in the test kit such as First Response Pregnancy Pro test kit, which can be synced with the smartphone app, is expected to boost growth of the digital pregnancy test kits market.

Advantages offered by digital pregnancy test kits over conventional products are expected to boost growth of the digital pregnancy test kit market

The ability of digital pregnancy test kits to clearly spell out the result and estimate the number of weeks for a woman has been pregnant are the two major advantages offered by the device. The digital pregnancy test kit confirms pregnancy through an indicator on the screen and hence, does not require any interpretation of the result, as in the case of conventional test kits. Conventional kits display a line or symbol to reveal the result. The accuracy of the result is determined by the amount of visibility of the representation. Traditional kits offer low quality of visibility and more often than not, a very faint line appears on the screen of such kits. This in turn, perplexes customers by providing inaccurate interpretation as to whether the result is positive or negative. Women taking conventional pregnancy tests, thus end up visiting healthcare facilities such as clinics or hospitals, to get a better understanding about their result. On the contrary, digital pregnancy tests provide visibly accurate results, thus preventing the need to visit a healthcare professional. This in turn, is expected to drive growth of the market for digital pregnancy test kits.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1259

Digital pregnancy test kits estimate the number of weeks a woman has been pregnant, thus eliminating the requirement for conventional methods such as ultrasound scans, which provide information regarding date of conception and due date of delivery. Women thus, do not require to visit hospitals or clinics to avail for ultrasound tests. The convenience and result accuracy provided by digital pregnancy test kits, is thus increasing the inclination of women towards this product. This in turn, is increasing customer base, which is expected to boost growth of the digital pregnancy test kits market.

The global digital pregnancy test kits market was valued at US$ 166.4 million in 2016 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period (2017–2025).

Top Key Players

Key players operating in the digital pregnancy test kits market include, Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc., Sugentech, Inc.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/digital-pregnancy-test-kits-market-1259

Also, Coherent Market Insights has a proprietary database of pipeline biologics and biosimilars, called PHASE-XS. This database provides analytical data in addition to the clinical information of ongoing trials for biologics and biosimilars. An amalgamation of more than 30 parameters, PHASE-XS helps biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to analyze the market trend, competition, and market potential. For more information or to access this database, kindly click on the below link or contact at [email protected]

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/phase-xs/

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.