Drainage composites are frequently referred as drainage board. Drainage composites offer drainage with a very thin layer of material. They are also known as strip drains, dimple boards, or sheet drains. Drainage composites are easy to install on exterior foundation walls. Drainage composites consist of two components: a geotextile filter and a three dimensional polymer core. The three dimensional polymer core works as a water transport medium. Drainage composites are designed to help in water transportation while preventing the soil from passing through composites. An effective drainage composite comes with robust designs. Also, drainage composites must be highly resistant to chemicals and bacteria. Drainage composites help in maintaining soil stability as it provides and maintains high flow paths for gases and water. Most of the drainage composites are suitable for almost all soil types. Drainage composites are built with high quality control standards that guarantee consistency in performance. Drainage composites are mostly used in roof landscaping. They are typically made from polypropylene and polyethylene material.

The global drainage composites market is primarily driven by a rise in highway and infrastructure construction, and increasing sport grounds such as turf grounds. Increasing demand for drainage composites over conventional graded filters and traditional geotextile pipe wrapped systems are projected to increase revenue growth of the drainage composites market. Moreover, drainage composites help to lower the environmental impact. Also, rising market trend of green roofs which are environmentally viable is anticipated to drive the drainage composites market. In addition, growing demand for smart cities, and infrastructure in urban areas, especially in developing countries is expected to boost the global drainage composites market during the forecast period. However, new innovative products of geosynthetics as an alternative to drainage composites, is expected to create a challenging environment for the global drainage composites market during the forecast period. In addition, high maintenance and regular inspection, especially after storms, is expected to challenge the global drainage composites market. Nevertheless, special characteristics of drainage composites such as light weight and the fact that they are easy to install and handle are anticipated to create significant opportunities for the global drainage composites market.

The global drainage composites market can be classified based on type of product, application, and region. Based on type of product, the global drainage composites market can be segmented into landfills, vertical layers, semi vertical layers, and horizontal layers. In terms of application, the market can be classified into athletic and sport fields, construction & infrastructure, agriculture ponds, parks, turf fields, retaining walls, and concrete structures. In terms of region, the global drainage composites market can be classified into North America (The U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, and Spain), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, The Philippines, Vietnam, and South Korea), Middle East & Africa, and South America.