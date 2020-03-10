Drug Eluting Stents Drivers is Responsible to for Increasing Market Share, Forecast 2026

Drug eluting stents are small expandable tubes made of wire that are inserted into the coronary arteries of patients with atherosclerosis. Stent helps to hold the artery open to release a drug that prevents blockage occurring in artery and improves the blood flow. This stent placement are generally carried out in the procedure of coronary angioplasty. The drug eluting stents types are bare metal coronary artery stents, coronary artery restenosis, coronary artery stents, coronary revascularization, paclitaxel eluting coronary artery stents, sirolimus eluting coronary artery stents, target vessel revascularization. Drug eluting stents mostly consist of 3 parts the sent platform, polymer coating which has 1 to 3 layers of polymers cane be coated and the drug is the mainly to inhabit neointimal growth.

Market Dynamics

Rise in incidence of cardiovascular disease, heart failure and coronary heart disease cases due to increase in the prevalence of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure worldwide is expected to favor the demand for drug eluting stents around the globe.According to the American Heart Association the number of adults living with heart failure were increased around 5.7 million during the year 2009-2012 and was increased around 6.5 million in the year 2011-2014. Currently the number of people with weak heart or with heart failure is projected to rise around 46% by 2030.

Also, increase in obese population and rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures are the other factors leading to the growth of drug eluting stents market in developed as well as emerging economies. According to the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), in the U.S. the prevalence of obese was around 36% in adult’s and17% in youth in the year 2011–2014.

Rise in chronic disease around the globe and increase in geriatric population expected to support the growth of drug eluting stents market over the forecast period

Asthma is one of the major chronic disease which in turn can cause to heart failed thus this demands in the growth of drug eluting stents market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) around 235 million people are suffering currently from asthma, it was estimated around 383,000 deaths occurred due to asthma in 2015 and the strong risk factor for asthma are inhaled substances and particles that causes allergic reaction which are exposed in environment. The fundamental causes of asthma can be tobacco smoke, chemical irritants at the workplace and air pollution.

As per the National Institute on Aging the world’s geriatric population in 2015 was around 8.5% and it may rise around 17% by 2050. Whereas according to the United States Census Bureau in the U.S around 44.7 million older population was estimate in 2013 and it may rise around 98.2 million by 2060. This growth of geriatric population may contradict to various diseases such as coronary diseases, and hence will rise the demand for the growth of drug eluting stents market in the future near.

Market Taxonomy:

This report segments the global drug eluting stents market on the basis of application type, product type and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into polymer-based coatings and polymer free coatings. Among these, the polymer-based coating segment dominate the drug eluting stents market throughout the forecast period. On the basis of application type the market is segmented into coronary artery diseases and peripheral artery diseases. Among these coronary artery diseases type the holds the largest market share throughout the forecast period. On the basis of geography, the market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Among all regions, North America contributes major market share supported by increased incidence rate of cardiovascular disease and growing inclination of the populace towards minimally invasive procedures.

Key Players:

The major key players of drug eluting stents market are

Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Biosensors International Group, Biotronik, Lepu Medical Technology, Terumo Medical Corporation, Cook Medical, Shandong JW Medical Systems, Stentys, Abbott Vascular Inc., AlviMedica Medical Technologies Inc., Amaranth Medical Inc., HangZhou HuaAn Biotechnology Co.,Ltd, XTENT, Inc., CARDIONOVUM GmbH, Cordis Corporation KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING Co., Ltd.

