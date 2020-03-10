Drug for Abuse Testing Devices Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2018-2026 – Coherent Market Insights

Drugs for abuse testing device offer testing methods to detect drugs present in the human body by analyzing saliva, blood, urine, and sweat. The drug for abuse testing devices market comprises kits and devices, which help in measuring drug intake. Tests can be conducted at home as well as in laboratories. The test uses immunoassay to screen different samples and includes the confirmation of screening results by definitive analytical techniques such as spectrometry and chromatography. Drugs such as cocaine, heroin, diazepam, methamphetamine, marijuana, lorazepam, anabolic steroids, and inhalants tend to cause addiction, health problems, and severe illness in adults. Several anti-doping agencies use drugs for abuse testing device to measure the steroids consumed by athletes.

Rise in drug abuse is expected to ensure swift uptake of drug testing products

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), 246 million people in the age group of 15 to 64 years used illicit drugs in 2013 globally. Also, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health in 2014, 9.8 million adults across the globe suffered from serious mental illness owing to the high use of drugs. The market is expected to witness a prolific growth due to the increasing abuse of illicit drugs, alcohol, and tobacco. The rise in workplace screening around the globe to ensure safe working environment devoid of illicit activities of the employees is driving the drug for abuse testing devices market. Also, the growing number of initiatives taken by the governments along with nonprofit organizations to reduce the levels of drug abuse is expected to have a positive impact on the global market.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and stringent government norms to boost North America market

Regional segmentation of the drug for abuse testing devices market by Coherent Market Insights comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), around 830,000 people in the U.S. used heroin in 2015, which is more than double the number from 2002. With stringent government policies to control the increasing number of alcohol and drug users and to optimize the prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for drugs for abuse testing devices is high in North America, making the region a dominant player in the market. The rapid technological advancements, multiple applications, and increased portability are expected to boost the drugs for abuse testing devices market in Asia Pacific.

Latest innovations in the drugs for abuse testing market offer high sensitivity

Key players operating in the drugs for abuse testing device market are Alere, Inc., Drägerwerk, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthineers Inc. QuikScreen Multi 12 drug test cup is an in-vitro diagnostic assay, which employs a mixture of antibodies for selective identification of drugs of abuse in the test samples with a high degree of sensitivity. Other leading vendors in the market are Express Diagnostics International, Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

