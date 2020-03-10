Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Poised to Take Off by 2026

Dry eye syndrome (DES) is also known as keratisis sicca and keratoconjunctivitis sicca. Patients suffering from DES show damage to the ocular surface, instability in the tear film, and visual disturbance. Tear film covers the ocular surface, which is made up of three intertwined layers, a superficial lipid layer, produced by meibomian glands assist in reducing tear evaporation and uniform tear spreading, middle thick aqueous layer produced from lacrimal glands, and the innermost hydrophilic mucin layer produced from goblet cells of conjunctiva and epithelium of ocular surface.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1173

The two most common types of DES are DES associated with Sjogren syndrome (SS) and DES unassociated with SS. DES can also be classified as aqueous deficiency dry eye and evaporative dry eye disorder. Patients with aqueous tear deficiency (ATD) often suffer from SS if they have shown symptoms of connective tissue disease (CTD) or xerostomia in past. Patients with primary SS showed evidence of autoimmune disease with high presence of ocular surface disease, ATD and serum autoantibodies. According to TearScience Inc., in 2012, around 86% of the patients in Europe and the U.S. were suffering from DES showed symptoms of Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD, blockage of meibomian glands). The blockage causes less secretion of oil in the tears, which results in evaporation of tears too quickly.

The most common symptoms associated with DES are ocular irritation, photophobia, blurry vision, mucoid discharge, ocular dryness, itching, and excessive tearing. DES is diagnosed through tests such as the Schirmer test, tear film osmolarity, tear meniscus height, tear ferning test, measurement of tear break up time, and staining of corneal and conjuctivital epithelium with lissamine green and fluorescein or rose bengal. Topical anti-inflammatory agents (cyclosporine and corticosteroids), omega 3 fatty acids, immunosuppressant, umbilical cord serum, artificial tear substitutes and gels, emulsions, and ointments are the common agents used for treatment of DES. Advanced options for the treatment of DES include conjunctival flap, mucous membrane grafting, lateral tarsorrhaphy, salivary gland duct transposition, amniotic membrane contact lens therapy, and prosthetic replacement of the ocular surface ecosystem (PROSE) lens therapy.

High healthcare expenditure and increasing R&D activities in the DES treatment market is expected to propel growth of DES market in North America

Growing geriatric population coupled with high prevalence of dry eye syndrome owing to lifestyle disorders are contributing factors for the growth of DES market in the North America region.

Asia Pacific region is emerging in DES treatment market due to large pool of patient population. According to the regional population based study published in All India Ophthalmological Society, in 2012, the prevalence of DES was 40.8% with mild symptoms and 31.7% with MGD.

Global dry eye syndrome treatment market is oligopolistic in nature with few players holding majority of the share. Various strategies are adopted by market players such as new product launches, acquisitions, and agreements in order to retain market position. In September, 2017, Johnson and Johnson Vision, acquired TearScience Inc., a medical device manufacturer for treating MGD. This acquisition expanded the company’s eye health portfolio. In April 2017, Allergan received marketing approval from FDA for its TrueTear Intranasal Tear Neurostimulator.

Global Key Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global dry eye syndrome treatment market are Allergan, Novartis AG., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Valent Pharmaceuticals, Johnson and Johnson Vision, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Allostera Pharma, I-Med Pharma Inc., Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., AFT pharmaceuticals, Novaliq GmBh, and Auven therapeutics.

Request For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1173

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.