Dry Shampoo Market Size 2019: Changing Industry Trends and Estimations by 2024

This report studies the Dry Shampoo market, From reviving limp hair and banishing greasy scalps to boosting voluminous roots, dry shampoo offers a magical promise to users: fresher hair, no soap and water required. Dry Shampoo is more convenient.

Scope of the Report:

The manufacturers and consumers are concentrated in Europe, USA, China, and Japan. North America is the largest consumption regions; Europe is following with share about 38.8%. The revenue share of North America, Europe, China and Japan is 38.8%, 36.4%, 9.7% and 4.2% in 2016.

Church & Dwight is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which revenue has reached 130 M USD in 2016, and followed competitors are P&G, Unilever, L’Oreal, Henkel, etc.

The price of dry shampoo keeps fluctuation in 2016. The price is at about 1318 USD/Oz in 2016. The product profit margin is about 48.58% in 2016, and it also fluctuation in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to fluctuation. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The worldwide market for Dry Shampoo is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.3% over the next five years, will reach 1350 million US$ in 2024, from 610 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Dry Shampoo in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Church & Dwight

P&G

Unilever

L’Oreal

Henkel

Pierre Fabre

Sephora

Shiseido

Revlon

Ramirent

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Spray

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pregnant Women

Business

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Dry Shampoo product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dry Shampoo, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dry Shampoo in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Dry Shampoo competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Dry Shampoo breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Dry Shampoo market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dry Shampoo sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dry Shampoo Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Dry Shampoo Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dry Shampoo by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Dry Shampoo by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dry Shampoo by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Dry Shampoo by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Dry Shampoo by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dry Shampoo Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dry Shampoo Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Dry Shampoo Market Forecast (2019-2024)

