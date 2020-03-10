Employee Feedback Software 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Employee Feedback Software are mainly classified into the following types: Cloud-based and On-premises. Cloud-based is the most widely used type which takes up about 68 % of the total in 2018 in Global.

Employee Feedback Software is mainly used for the following applications: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises. And Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is the most widely used type which takes up about 70% of the global total in 2018.

The global Employee Feedback Software market is valued at 250 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 590 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Employee Feedback Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Employee Feedback Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Employee Feedback Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

15Five

Culture Amp

TinyPulse

Weekdone

Impraise

Achievers

Reflektive

Peakon

Glint

Saba Software

ReviewSnap

Lattice

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

