Enteral nutrition refers to delivery of food containing carbohydrates, proteins, water, fat, minerals, and vitamins in the body using gastrointestinal tract with the help of feeding tubes. It is imperative for patients having functional gastrointestinal tract however are, unable to maintain a safe or adequate oral intake. Further, a tube placed in nose, is known as nasoenteral tube, where it passes through the nasal cavity and into the stomach. However, when a tube passes through the skin into the stomach it is called gastrostomy. Such tubes aid patients to ingest food, who are unable to consume normally.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and neurological diseases are some of the major factors complementing growth of this market. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the prevalence of chronic disease has increased from 34.9% to 41.8% during 2004-2011. Rising number of preterm births and increasing geriatric population across the global are some of the key factors supporting growth of this market. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the world’s older population is steadily growing and 8.5% of people worldwide (approximately 617 million) were recorded aging 65 and older in 2016.

North America held a dominant position in the global enteral nutrition market in 2016, owing to increasing cases of preterm births and high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), cases of preterm births was fairly high both in the U.S. and Canada, in 2016 and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 382786, number of preterm births were recorded in U.S. by March 2017. High healthcare spending among the populace in North America is linked with the affordability of the patients for expensive medical services. This in turn, is expected to support the growth of the enteral nutrition market in this region.

Major factors propelling growth of the global enteral nutrition market are rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer coupled with increasing health care expenditure, worldwide. According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), long term use of nutritional support with diabetes specific formula helps reducing chronic complications of diabetes such as cardiovascular diseases and according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the use of enteral nutrition is helpful in patients with chronic heart failure (CHF). Further, according to the Office for National Statistics, in the U.K., total health care expenditure was US$ 239.92 billion in 2014, which increased by 3.6% and pegged at US$ 248.51 billion in 2015. High health care expenditure of a region depicts the affordability of the patients for expensive medical services. This in turn, is anticipated to support the overall growth of enteral nutrition market as according to NCBI, tube feeding a patient involves higher cost as compared to those without tubes. Enteral nutrition is used for patients across all age groups, however, the geriatric population segment is the most lucrative segment. Health concerns such as metabolic disorders and loss of appetite are more prevalent among the geriatric population, which is a key factor for growth of the enteral nutrition market.

Major players operating in the global enteral nutrition market include Nestle S.A., Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Abbott Laboratories, Groupe Danone, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Perrigo Company Plc., Meiji Seika Pharma Co. Ltd., and Fresenius Kabi AG.