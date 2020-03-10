Enteric Disease Testing Market Demands and Gross Margin 2026

Enteric infection is a type of intestinal disease that causes symptoms ranging from mild gastroenteritis to systemic infections and severe diarrhea. According to WHO in 2017, Infectious gastroenteritis accounts for 1 billion cases of diarrhea globally and over 2 million deaths annually. In addition to this, according to Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, 2017, enteric and diarrheal diseases leads to death of about 500,000 children, under the age of five each year, and children who survive repeated infections by gut pathogens in the early years of their life may suffer from lifelong health problems. This continuous rise in enteric infections among children is one of the major factors contributing to growth of the enteric disease testing market.

Continuous launch of enteric disease testing products by key manufacturers is expected accelerate growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2014, Trinity Biotech plc received CE marking for its new Uni-Gold H. pylori Antigen point-of-care test. The Uni-Gold H. pylori Antigen is a 15 min rapid test, used in diagnosis of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection and to monitor the effectiveness of a treatment.

Download PDF Brochure of This Exclusive Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1164

Rising prevalence of various enteric infections and increasing support by various healthcare organizations is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period

Rising prevalence of diarrhea coupled with unhygienic living conditions is leading to increasing demand for rapid diagnosis in order to treat diseases such as cholera, and other diarrheal diseases. These are expected to propel growth of the market over the forecast period. According to WHO in 2017, globally, there were1.7 billion cases of diarrhea accounting for over 2 million deaths. Children aged five years are particularly at risk, accounting for 760,000 fatalities, each year. Initiatives by healthcare bodies such as the WHO and UNICEF, for the prevention and control of the enteric infection is also expected to boost growth of the enteric disease testing market. These organizations are working towards promoting testing for such infections by conducting awareness programmes and healthcare camps.

Enteric diseases are a major cause of morbidity and mortality over the globe with increasing prevalence in emerging countries. This is owing to poor drainage and sanitation facilities in such regions. Typhoid fever and paratyphoid fever are the main causes of bacterial blood infections in children in Southeast Asia; children in many parts of Sub-Saharan Africa also suffer from typhoid. Lack of proper medical research infrastructure in emerging countries such as India and China is a factor for restraining growth of the market. According to Child Health Epidemiology Research Group (CHERG), enteric pathogens such as Salmonella spp., Rotavirus, and V. cholera caused more mortality as compared to other enteric pathogen and thus, the WHO committee has given the highest priority for development of new and improved vaccines against these pathogens.

Key players operating in testing market are focusing on product launches and approval for the commercialization of novel technologies. These companies are investing in research and development to offer novel testing technologies in order to increase the efficiency of diagnosis. For instance, in August 2017, Meridian Bioscience expanded its ImmunoCard STAT! product line by addition of ImmunoCard STAT FLU A&B that detects the presence of influenza A & B in nasal and nasopharyngeal swabs.

Top Key Players:

Major companies in enteric disease testing market are Alere Inc., Biomerieux SA, Trinity Biotech plc, Biomerica, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., BioConnections, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Cepheid Inc., and DiaSorin.

Grab Best Discount Before Purchase This Business Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/1164

Also, Coherent Market Insights has a proprietary database of pipeline biologics and biosimilars, called PHASE-XS. This database provides analytical data in addition to the clinical information of ongoing trials for biologics and biosimilars. An amalgamation of more than 30 parameters, PHASE-XS helps biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to analyze the market trend, competition, and market potential. For more information or to access this database, kindly click on the below link or contact at [email protected]

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/phase-xs/

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.