Enterprise File Sharing And Synchronization Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027

Enterprise file sharing and synchronization can be either deployed on cloud or can be hosted on-premises based on the requirements of the enterprises. Enterprise file sharing and synchronization enables individuals within organization to share and synchronize documents, photos, files and videos across multiple devices such as laptops, personal computers, tablets and smartphones. In addition to this enterprise file sharing and synchronization applications enables people to share files either internally in the organization or also with company’s partners and customers.
The advantage of enterprise file sharing and synchronization is that different groups of people can edit and share files as per their needs and area of expertise.
Enterprise File Sharing and SynchronizationMarket: Drivers and Challenges
Enterprise file sharing and synchronization market has grown at an exponential rate in the past few years due to evolution of digital workplace and organizations across verticals focusing on applications supported by new and advanced technologies. Another driving factor of enterprise file sharing and synchronization market is the increased use of mobile devices in the workplace such as smartphone and tablet. Also, with the adoption of Bring-your-own-device concept is increasing in the workplace, the enterprise file sharing and synchronization market has significantly risen. In addition to this, due to collaboration between employees, customers and partners, the need for having an efficient enterprise file sharing and synchronization application has risen.
Enterprise File Sharing and SynchronizationMarket: Segmentation
Segmentation on the basis of deployment type:
-
On-premises
-
Cloud
Segmentation on the basis of end-user:
-
SMEs
-
Large Scale Enterprises
Segmentation on the basis of vertical:
-
BFSI
-
IT and Telecommunications
-
Healthcare
-
Retail
-
Education
-
Transportation
-
Manufacturing
-
Others
Enterprise File Sharing and SynchronizationMarket: Competition Landscape
Few of the companies in enterprise file sharing and synchronization market are: Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dropbox, Inc., Box, Egnyte, Citrix, AirWatch by VMware, WatchDox by BlackBerry, Syncplicity and Accellion, Inc. These companies constantly keep updating their service offerings to maintain their competitive edge.
Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization Market: Regional Overview
Enterprise file sharing and synchronization market is currently dominated by North America region owing to advancements in technology and integration of such applications with cloud and mobile. Europe enterprise file sharing and synchronization market follows next as the region is quite well versed with latest technologies and the adoption rate of various industry verticals towards advanced technologies is high. APEJ region is fast picking up pace in the enterprise file sharing and synchronization market as many countries in this region are moving towards digitization of their processes.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization Market Segments
-
Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization Market Dynamics
-
Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016
-
Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
-
Value Chain
-
Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Enterprise File Sharing and SynchronizationMarket includes development of these systems in the following regions:
-
North America
-
US
-
Canada
-
Latin America
-
Brazil
-
Mexico
-
Others
-
Europe
-
U.K.
-
France
-
Germany
-
Poland
-
Russia
-
Asia Pacific
-
Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
-
Greater China
-
India
-
ASEAN
-
Rest of Asia Pacific
-
Japan
-
Middle East and Africa
-
GCC Countries
-
Other Middle East
-
North Africa
-
South Africa
-
Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics of the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and product offerings
-
Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective towards market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
