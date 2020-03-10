Facilities Management Services Market Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations
This report studies the global Facilities Management Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Facilities Management Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Facilities management services are services which an organization outsources to a vendor who takes responsibilities related to the operation and maintenance of the assets and facilities of that organization.
The commercial buildings segment accounted for the largest market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segments growth is the new developmental activities in infrastructure sector that will drive the demand for specialized vendor services in building FM.
The soft services segment accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segments growth is the e-waste management as a soft service in corporate office buildings. Also, the soft services ensure that the facilities are clean and hygienic and administrative processes are streamlined.
In 2017, the global Facilities Management Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Compass
Cushman & Wakefield
Macro
Aramark
CB Richard Ellis
ISS
Sodexo
Bilfinger HSG Facility Management
Cofely Besix
Carillion
GDI
Ecolab USA
KnightFM
Dohn Engineering
Resolute Facility Services
Continuum Services
Total Facility Solutions
Stutler Solutions
Caravan Technologies
Professional Grade Services
Royal Mechanical Services
Choice Facility Services & Construction
Crockett Facilities Services
Camelot Facility Solutions
Veranova Properties
Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions
Assurance Facility Management
Global Facility Management and Construction
NG&G Facility Services
Express Facility Services and Maintenance
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Soft Services
Hard Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Government Buildings
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Facilities Management Services in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Facilities Management Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Facilities Management Services Manufacturers
Facilities Management Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Facilities Management Services Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Facilities Management Services market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.