Factors Driving the Growth of Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market in Automobile & Transportation Industry

This report studies the Automotive Air Intake Manifold market. Automotive air intake manifold is a very crucial element in the efficient working of the engine in a vehicle. The air intake manifold is a passage system that allows the fuel and air to pass though and from the carburetor and the engine valves. If a car is like your body, then the air intake manifold is its lungs. The air intake manifold is a series of tubes that distributes the air coming into the engine evenly to each of the cylinders, so that the right amount of air can mix with the right amount of gas.

The engine’s “L” head is attached to the block’s side and the “I” head to the cylinder head. The air intake manifold that is designed for high performance creates a high amount of vacuum. This vacuum helps to draw in fuel from the carburetor. In turn makes the flow of air and fuel more efficient.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Automotive Air Intake Manifold is in the decreasing trend, from 24.7 USD/Unit in 2012 to 23.3 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Air Intake Manifold includes Plastic Manifold and Metal Manifold. The proportion of Plastic Manifold in 2016 is about 74.7%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

China region is the largest supplier of Automotive Air Intake Manifold, with a production market share nearly 31% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Air Intake Manifold, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Automotive Air Intake Manifold is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 2540 million US$ in 2024, from 2320 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Automotive Air Intake Manifold in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mahle

MANN+HUMMEL

Sogefi

Aisin Seiki

Magneti Marelli

Keihin

Toyota Boshoku

Novares

SMG

Roechling

Aisan Industry

Atlas

Mikuni

Inzi

BOYI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Plastic Manifold

Metal Manifold

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Air Intake Manifold product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Air Intake Manifold, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Air Intake Manifold in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Air Intake Manifold competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Air Intake Manifold breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automotive Air Intake Manifold market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Air Intake Manifold sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Air Intake Manifold by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Air Intake Manifold by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Air Intake Manifold by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Air Intake Manifold by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Automotive Air Intake Manifold by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market Forecast (2019-2024)



