Foam Blowing Agents Market Analysis on Key Vendors and Manufacturers, Study Revenue Growth with Business Development and Forecast 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Foam Blowing Agents Market Size Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Foam Blowing Agents market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Foam Blowing Agents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Foam Blowing Agents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

E. I. du Pont

Solvay

Arkema

Honeywell International

Daikin Industries

LANXESS

AkzoNobel

The Chemours Company

Haltermann GmBH

The Linde Group

Haitai Chemical

ZEON Corporation

Sinochem Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hydrocarbons (HC)

Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC)

Hydrofluoroolefins (HFO)

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC)

Others

Segment by Application

Polyurethane (PU) Foams

Polystryene (PS) Foams

Polyoleofins (PO) Foams

Others

Table of Contents

1 Foam Blowing Agents Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Foam Blowing Agents

1.2 Foam Blowing Agents Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Foam Blowing Agents Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Hydrocarbons (HC)

1.2.3 Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC)

1.2.4 Hydrofluoroolefins (HFO)

1.2.5 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Foam Blowing Agents Segment by Application

1.3.1 Foam Blowing Agents Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Polyurethane (PU) Foams

1.3.3 Polystryene (PS) Foams

1.3.4 Polyoleofins (PO) Foams

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Foam Blowing Agents Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Size

1.5.1 Global Foam Blowing Agents Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Foam Blowing Agents Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Foam Blowing Agents Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Foam Blowing Agents Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Foam Blowing Agents Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Foam Blowing Agents Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Foam Blowing Agents Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Foam Blowing Agents Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Foam Blowing Agents Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Foam Blowing Agents Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Foam Blowing Agents Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Foam Blowing Agents Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Foam Blowing Agents Production

3.4.1 North America Foam Blowing Agents Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Foam Blowing Agents Production

3.5.1 Europe Foam Blowing Agents Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Foam Blowing Agents Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Foam Blowing Agents Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Foam Blowing Agents Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Foam Blowing Agents Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Foam Blowing Agents Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Foam Blowing Agents Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Foam Blowing Agents Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Foam Blowing Agents Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Foam Blowing Agents Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Foam Blowing Agents Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Foam Blowing Agents Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Foam Blowing Agents Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Foam Blowing Agents Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Foam Blowing Agents Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Foam Blowing Agents Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Foam Blowing Agents Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Foam Blowing Agents Business

7.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation

7.1.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Foam Blowing Agents Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Foam Blowing Agents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 E. I. du Pont

7.2.1 E. I. du Pont Foam Blowing Agents Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Foam Blowing Agents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 E. I. du Pont Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Solvay

7.3.1 Solvay Foam Blowing Agents Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Foam Blowing Agents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Solvay Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Arkema

7.4.1 Arkema Foam Blowing Agents Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Foam Blowing Agents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Arkema Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Honeywell International

7.5.1 Honeywell International Foam Blowing Agents Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Foam Blowing Agents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Honeywell International Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Daikin Industries

7.6.1 Daikin Industries Foam Blowing Agents Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Foam Blowing Agents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Daikin Industries Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 LANXESS

7.7.1 LANXESS Foam Blowing Agents Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Foam Blowing Agents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 LANXESS Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 AkzoNobel

7.8.1 AkzoNobel Foam Blowing Agents Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Foam Blowing Agents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 AkzoNobel Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 The Chemours Company

7.9.1 The Chemours Company Foam Blowing Agents Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Foam Blowing Agents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 The Chemours Company Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Haltermann GmBH

7.10.1 Haltermann GmBH Foam Blowing Agents Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Foam Blowing Agents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Haltermann GmBH Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 The Linde Group

7.12 Haitai Chemical

7.13 ZEON Corporation

7.14 Sinochem Group

8 Foam Blowing Agents Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Foam Blowing Agents Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Foam Blowing Agents

8.4 Foam Blowing Agents Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Foam Blowing Agents Distributors List

9.3 Foam Blowing Agents Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Forecast

11.1 Global Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Foam Blowing Agents Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Foam Blowing Agents Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Foam Blowing Agents Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Foam Blowing Agents Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Foam Blowing Agents Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Foam Blowing Agents Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Foam Blowing Agents Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Foam Blowing Agents Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Foam Blowing Agents Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Foam Blowing Agents Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Foam Blowing Agents Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

