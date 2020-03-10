Food Emulsifiers Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2024 Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group PLC, Corbion N.V

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Food Emulsifiers” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

European market to influence the Global food emulsifier market through 2018-2024

The European region holds a significant share in the global food emulsifiers market whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major drivers for this significant share of European region are increasing consumer expectations for innovation and convenience. Development of new food emulsifiers for low-fat food products is one of the latest trends in the food emulsifiers industry. Growing awareness about several benefits from food emulsifier is creating a platform for newer applications of emulsifiers. The Asia-Pacific market is driven by the growing demand for processed food products in developing countries such as India, China. Furthermore, rapid industrialization of the food & beverage sector in Asia Pacific region is another factor driving demand.

Growing innovation in food emulsifier is boosting the growth of this market

Food emulsifier manufacturers are continuously developing and launching new formations of emulsifiers for a new type of processed and convenience food. This innovation and development are backed by changing food preference, a new combination of food products and growing consumer disposable income. The leading manufacturers are continuously launching a new type of food emulsifier in the market to retail their market position for long term. For instance, an international food emulsifier manufacturer Thew Arnott introduced palm-free emulsifiers that can be used in multi-functional products and food applications such as baked goods, confectioneries, gum bases, and snacks. Additionally, emulsifiers that eliminate partially hydrogenated oil (PHOs) and saturated fat in sweetmeats were also developed. The increasing new product development is identified to be one of the key trends gaining traction in the food emulsifiers market.

Dupont launched beaded monoglyceride emulsifier

In August 2018 DuPont Nutrition & Health launched a new naturally-sourced, beaded monoglyceride emulsifier called Dimodan HP 90-M. Monoglyceride emulsifier helps to improve production efficiency compared to powdered emulsifiers. Monoglyceride emulsifiers are commonly used by food manufacturers, but powdered emulsifiers become lumpy under certain conditions, which hampers production efficiency. A newly launched emulsifier helps to reduce lump formation in the production process while providing the same functionality and quality of powdered monoglyceride emulsifiers, increasing efficiency for manufacturers.

