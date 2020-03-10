Food Glazing Agents Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2024 | Carnauba do Brasil Ltd., B J International, Koster Keunen, Poth Hille & Co Ltd, Stearinerie Dubois

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Food Glazing Agents” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1048

Europe to influence the Global food glazing agents market through 2018-2024

Europe has a stronghold in the food glazing agents industry, it leads the global industry, regarding revenue, due to high demand for confectionery and bakery products. North America and Asia-Pacific also occupied significant market share in recent years. Due to the increasing demand from developing nations, such as India and China, Asia-Pacific is growing at a faster rate. Despite occupying a minor market share during the forecast period, Africa is expected to perform well in the future, as the nation is moving towards industrialization and food habit is changing among middle-class consumers.

Increasing Demand for food glazing agents in Bakery and Confectionery

The size of the food glazing agent market is increasing with respect to the growth of the food additive market. The market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the forecast period, led by higher growth in emerging economies such as China, India, and the Latin American countries. Market growth is subject to a rise in the consumption of processed and convenience food products in growing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Growing Consumer Awareness towards appearance and texture of food products

With the growing consumer awareness and their increasing interest in the appearance and texture of foods along with the multiple benefits of food glazing agents, are boosting the demand for food glazing agents globally. Additionally, the growth of food additive market and continuous advancement in food technology coupled with the innovation and introduction of new natural and organic products under the food glazing agent category is boosting the sales of food glazing agents.

Feel Free to Get in Touch for Discounts and Customized Details: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1048

Thew Arnott launched zein-based food glaze for confectionery products

November 2016 The UK-based specialty ingredients developer, Thew Arnott, launched a food glaze for confectionary products. This zein-based food glaze is a vegan alternative to shellac in its range of AraTAs coatings for confectionery products. Shellac is a resin secreted by the female lac beetle and is often used as a food glaze. Zein-based food glaze is completely natural odorless, tasteless and edible, making it ideal for many encapsulation, coating, and adhesive applications. Zein is also gluten-free, sugar-free and available in non-GMO versions. It creates a barrier without changing the texture of the product. The new barrier coating uses zein-based food glaze as its major ingredient, a type of protein found in maize which is extracted by physical rather than chemical means. The zein-made food-based glaze could be applied by hand to a confectionery product or using a suitable spraying device. Thew Arnott & Co Ltd. Is U.K based company. It provides confectionery products ingredients. The Company products include colors, confectionery coatings, gums, resins, hydrocolloids, lecithins, minerals, vitamins, waxes, and wheat proteins. Thew Arnott focuses on the development, manufacture, and sales of specialty ingredients.

About Us

Infinium Global Research and Consulting Solutions is started with a single motto of being business partner of first choice. We at Infinium work on the strengths of our clients to ensure we help them consolidate their market position. We firmly believe in the fact that ‘if you are able to develop newer opportunities then you find there is no dearth of opportunities for you. With our strategic research approaches and deep dive in the market segments, we try to find out new opportunities that our clients can encash with their existing resources. Our experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in research offer the best in the industry services to our clients to ensure that they achieve their business goals.