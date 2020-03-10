Food Safety Testing Market Insights | Key Players: SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas SA, ALS limited

Food safety testing refers to the inspection of food products for disease-causing organisms, chemicals, and other hazardous materials. It is generally targeted at three primary food contaminants namely, pathogens, chemicals, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

The Food Safety Testing Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels.

The report firstly introduced the Food Safety Testing basics: Definitions, segment classifications, outlook and market overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, company profile analysis, cost structures, raw materials and so on. Moreover, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America have been studied in depth to gain better market penetration and assure exact analysis. Top manufacturers have been given prime importance to make sure their strategies are understood and their position in this particular market can be elucidated.

This study provides an evaluation of aspects that are expected to impact growth of market in an undesired or constructive method. The Food Safety Testing market has been consistently examined with respect to the corresponding market segments. Each year within the mentioned forecast period is concisely considered in terms of produce and worth in the regional as well as the global markets respectively.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.

The key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Implementation of stringent regulations related to food fraud

3.5.1.2. Rise in economically motivated adulterations (EMA) due to high competition among food producers

3.5.1.3. Increase in instances of food debasement such as presence of harmful chemicals, adulterations, and certification

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of food control infrastructure in the developing economies

3.5.2.2. Complexity in testing techniques

3.5.2.3. Lack of harmonization of regulations

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Technological advancements

3.5.3.2. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, South Africa, and other countries

CHAPTER 4: FOOD SAFETY TESTING MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Pathogens

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Chemicals & Toxins

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: FOOD SAFETY TESTING MARKET, BY FOOD TESTED

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Meat & Meat Products

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Dairy & Dairy Products

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Cereals, Grains & Pulses

