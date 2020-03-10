FURFURYL ALCOHOL GLOBAL MARKET PROFESSIONAL SURVEY REPORT 2018 : TransFurans, Penn A Kem, Dyna Chem, Nova Molecular technologies, SolvChem

Press Release – 19 Feb 2019

This report studies Furfuryl Alcohol in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

– This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

TransFurans

Penn A Kem

Dyna Chem

Nova Molecular technologies

SolvChem

SweetLake Chemical

Neu Chem

Novasorganics Romana

International Furan Chemicals

Sugar Illovo

– On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Polyme

Wetting Agent

Solvents

Adhesives

– By Application, the market can be split into



Cement Industry

Coating

Pesticide

Other

– By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)



North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Furfuryl Alcohol

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Furfuryl Alcohol

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Furfuryl Alcohol

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Furfuryl Alcohol

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Furfuryl Alcohol Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Furfuryl Alcohol Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Furfuryl Alcohol Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Furfuryl Alcohol Major Manufacturers in 2017

4 Global Furfuryl Alcohol Overall Market Overview

4.1 2013-2018E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2013-2018E Global Furfuryl Alcohol Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2017 Furfuryl Alcohol Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2013-2018E Global Furfuryl Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2017 Furfuryl Alcohol Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2013-2018E Global Furfuryl Alcohol Sales Price

4.4.2 2017 Furfuryl Alcohol Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

5 Furfuryl Alcohol Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America Furfuryl Alcohol Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America Furfuryl Alcohol Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2013-2018E Furfuryl Alcohol Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2013-2018E Furfuryl Alcohol Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2017 Furfuryl Alcohol Market Share Analysis

5.2 China Furfuryl Alcohol Market Analysis

Continue…..

