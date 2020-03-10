Future of Eubiotics Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Eubiotics” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Asia-Pacific to influence the Global Eubiotic market through 2018-2024

Globally, North America holds the largest market share of the Eubiotic market, due to increasing adoption of eubiotic in the animal field industry. Additionally, the presence of several eubiotic producing companies in this region is expected to boost the growth of this market in this region. Europe follows North America, due to the growing demand for the animal-based product, and growing government regulation to protect the animal husbandry business. Additionally, farmers in this region are more aware of the side effect of substitute of eubiotic, hence they are using eubiotic to rear their animals and cater the demand. Asia Pacific is showing a good CAGR growth rate in this market. China and India are the major revenue contributor countries in this region, due to growing demand for animal-based products in these regions. These demands are especially backed by the growing income level of the of the middle-class consumers.

The ban on some other performance enhancer is expected to boost the market

Sometimes back, the use of feed antibiotics and some other microbial compounds as performance enhancers of animals became the target of increasing public criticism and a topic of political controversy in developed countries. Hence, several countries banned the use of several antimicrobial growth promoters, and feed antibiotics for the application as a feed additive. The ban on antibiotics as a means to promote growth is helping to grow the eubiotic market. Additionally, this scenario has shifted the focus of many companies for the development of several new types of Eubiotics.

Growing awareness among farmers about the modern business standard of animal-based products

Livestock farmers are more concerned about several diseases such as swine flu, bird flu, and foot and mouth infections. The increasing concerns regarding the quality and safety of animal-based products to meet the safety norm of domestic trade and export purposes are prompting farmers to shift towards viable alternatives such as eubiotics. Several alternatives to eubiotics such as antibiotics, performance enhancer microbial compounds are commonly found in animal-based products, which can have a bad effect on human health. These products are not exportable and tradable due to safety issues, hence farmers are adopting eubiotic to export their products and earn a good income from animals.

DSM launched VilliMax 70 specially coated sodium butyrate for poultry

April 2018, To meet the growing demands from poultry producers to improve the intestinal health and productivity of their flocks for batter health performance, DSM introduced VilliMax 70. It is a highly concentrated sodium butyrate feed ingredient, specially coated with a high lauric-acid fat. It is recommended for use in both conventional and antibiotic-free broiler and turkey programs, including no antibiotics ever (NAE), raised without antibiotics (RWA) and all-vegetable based diets. Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Royal DSM, commonly known as DSM), is a Dutch multinational active in the fields of health, nutrition, and materials. It is headquartered in Heerlen. DSM’s 5 business groups are clustered according to product and market combinations, with the business group directors reporting directly to the Managing Board. Since 2015 DSM’s activities are grouped into three clusters: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center.

