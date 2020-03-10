Future of Global Portable Medical Devices Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2024

The portable medical devices market is rapidly expanding. The report defines the portable medical devices as the non-invasive medical electronic equipment that is used to monitor and control medical conditions. This expanding range of portable devices includes many diverse products, from hand-carried cardiac ultrasound units to portable ventilators. In 2018, BrainScope in partnership with the US Department of Defence has developed a portable electroencephalography (EEG) based medical device, BrainScope One system that records, measures, analyses and displays electrical activity in patients with traumatic brain injury. The key players in the portable medical devices market include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Spacelabs Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, Texas Instruments, Natus Medical Incorporated, Infineon Technologies, Qualcomm, and Abbott Laboratories.

More Insights on this report, Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/1973

Growing Incidences of Chronic Lifestyle Diseases Drives the Growth of the Portable Medical Devices Market

Growing incidences of chronic lifestyle diseases and respiratory medical conditions owing to the increasing unhealthy lifestyle practices such as smoking, consumption of alcohol is driving the growth of the portable medical devices market. The increasing adoption of medical wearables and portable devices in the healthcare industry promotes the growth of this market. These devices offer accurate real-time monitoring, diagnosis and tailored treatment for some types of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. In addition, the shifting trend towards preventive healthcare service facilitates the growth of portable medical devices market. Moreover, the growing advancements in portable medical devices and the emergence of wearable medical devices create growth opportunities for the portable medical devices market.

Cardiac Equipment Hold a Significant Share in the Portable Medical Devices Market

The portable medical devices market is segmented into equipment and semiconductor components. The equipment segment is bifurcated to cardiac, respiratory, independent ageing, hemodynamic, fitness & wellness, insulin pumps, ultrasound, and others. The cardiac equipments holds the maximum market share among the equipment segment owing to the rising occurrences of heart failures and cardiac arrests.

North America Holds the Maximum Market Share in the Portable Medical Devices Market

Geographically, North America held the maximum market share in the portable medical devices market and is expected to remain dominant region over the forecast period owing to the rise in aging population and diseases caused owing to a sedentary lifestyle. Moreover, the presence of major medical devices manufacturers in this region can further increase the revenue opportunity in this region owing to continuous innovation in the portable medical devices and new product launches. Moreover, people in this region have a high capacity in medical expenditure. Europe is one of the fastest growing regions in the Portable medical devices market owing to the growing adoption of medical technologies. In addition, the Asia Pacific region is expected to gain a rapid development in the portable medical devices market owing to the growth of healthcare infrastructure and booming medical tourism in Asian countries such as India and China.

Browse Complete [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-portable-medical-devices-market