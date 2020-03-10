GaAs Devices Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on GaAs Devices Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

Gallium arsenide (GaAs) is a compound of gallium and arsenic. It is generally referred to as compound III-V semiconductor and is used in devices such as microwave frequency ICs, monolithic microwave ICs, solar cells, infrared light-emitting diodes, laser diodes, and optical windows.

In this industry research report, analysts have estimated the mobile devices segment to dominate the GaAs devices market during the forecast period. This market segment is likely to account for more than 50% of the market share. The augmented demand for smartphones in the global market and the rise in data consumption through wireless networks will result in the high demand for GaAs devices during the forecast period.

The APAC dominated the market and accounted for more than 70% of the market share. Due to high demand for GaAs devices from the communication device manufacturers in the region, this market is expected to have a positive outlook in the region. Moreover, the rising demand for power applications and the presence of high-growth economies in APAC will continue to drive the market in APAC.

The global GaAs Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on GaAs Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GaAs Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Avago Technologies

RF Micro Devices

Skyworks Solutions

Qorvo

Advanced Wireless Semiconductor

Anadigics

Hittite Microwave

M/A-COM Technology Solutions

Murata Manufacturing

TriQuint Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

LEC Grown GaAs Devices

VGF Grown GaAs Devices Segment by Application

Mobile Devices

Wireless Communications

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 GaAs Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GaAs Devices

1.2 GaAs Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GaAs Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 LEC Grown GaAs Devices

1.2.3 VGF Grown GaAs Devices

1.3 GaAs Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 GaAs Devices Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Mobile Devices

1.3.3 Wireless Communications

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global GaAs Devices Market by Region

1.4.1 Global GaAs Devices Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global GaAs Devices Market Size

1.5.1 Global GaAs Devices Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global GaAs Devices Production (2014-2025)

2 Global GaAs Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global GaAs Devices Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global GaAs Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global GaAs Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers GaAs Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 GaAs Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GaAs Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 GaAs Devices Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global GaAs Devices Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global GaAs Devices Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global GaAs Devices Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global GaAs Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America GaAs Devices Production

3.4.1 North America GaAs Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America GaAs Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe GaAs Devices Production

3.5.1 Europe GaAs Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe GaAs Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China GaAs Devices Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China GaAs Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China GaAs Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan GaAs Devices Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan GaAs Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan GaAs Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global GaAs Devices Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global GaAs Devices Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America GaAs Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe GaAs Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China GaAs Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan GaAs Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global GaAs Devices Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global GaAs Devices Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global GaAs Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global GaAs Devices Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global GaAs Devices Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global GaAs Devices Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global GaAs Devices Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global GaAs Devices Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GaAs Devices Business

7.1 Avago Technologies

7.1.1 Avago Technologies GaAs Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 GaAs Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Avago Technologies GaAs Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 RF Micro Devices

7.2.1 RF Micro Devices GaAs Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 GaAs Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 RF Micro Devices GaAs Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Skyworks Solutions

7.3.1 Skyworks Solutions GaAs Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 GaAs Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Skyworks Solutions GaAs Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Qorvo

7.4.1 Qorvo GaAs Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 GaAs Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Qorvo GaAs Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Advanced Wireless Semiconductor

7.5.1 Advanced Wireless Semiconductor GaAs Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 GaAs Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Advanced Wireless Semiconductor GaAs Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Anadigics

7.6.1 Anadigics GaAs Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 GaAs Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Anadigics GaAs Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hittite Microwave

7.7.1 Hittite Microwave GaAs Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 GaAs Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hittite Microwave GaAs Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 M/A-COM Technology Solutions

7.8.1 M/A-COM Technology Solutions GaAs Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 GaAs Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 M/A-COM Technology Solutions GaAs Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Murata Manufacturing

7.9.1 Murata Manufacturing GaAs Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 GaAs Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Murata Manufacturing GaAs Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 TriQuint Semiconductor

7.10.1 TriQuint Semiconductor GaAs Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 GaAs Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 TriQuint Semiconductor GaAs Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Renesas Electronics

8 GaAs Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 GaAs Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GaAs Devices

8.4 GaAs Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

