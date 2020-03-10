Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

Gallium arsenide (GaAs) is a compound of the elements gallium and arsenic. It is a III-V direct bandgap semiconductor with a zinc blende crystal structure. Gallium arsenide is used in the manufacture of devices such as microwave frequency integrated circuits, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, infrared light-emitting diodes, laser diodes, solar cells and optical windows.

For industry structure analysis, the GaAs industry is highly concentrated. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry, but the top six producers account for more than 70% of the market. Regionally, China is the biggest production and consumption area of GaAs, also the leader in the whole industry. Europe, Japan and USA also produce large amount of GaAs per year.

Regionally, GaAs suppliers are concentrated in Europe, USA, China, Japan and Taiwan. Leading suppliers in this industry are Freiberger Compound Materials, AXT, Sumitomo Electric, China Crystal Technologies, and Shenzhou Crystal Technology. The global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Freiberger Compound Materials

AXT

Sumitomo Electric

China Crystal Technologies

Shenzhou Crystal Technology

Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materials

Yunnan Germanium

DOWA Electronics Materials

II-VI Incorporated

IQE Corporation

Wafer Technology Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

LEC Grown GaAs

VGF Grown GaAs Segment by Application

Wireless Communication

Optoelectronic Devices

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers

1.2 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 LEC Grown GaAs

1.2.3 VGF Grown GaAs

1.3 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Wireless Communication

1.3.3 Optoelectronic Devices

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Size

1.5.1 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production

3.4.1 North America Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production

3.5.1 Europe Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Business

7.1 Freiberger Compound Materials

7.1.1 Freiberger Compound Materials Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Freiberger Compound Materials Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 AXT

7.2.1 AXT Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 AXT Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sumitomo Electric

7.3.1 Sumitomo Electric Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sumitomo Electric Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 China Crystal Technologies

7.4.1 China Crystal Technologies Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 China Crystal Technologies Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Shenzhou Crystal Technology

7.5.1 Shenzhou Crystal Technology Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Shenzhou Crystal Technology Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materials

7.6.1 Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materials Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materials Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Yunnan Germanium

7.7.1 Yunnan Germanium Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Yunnan Germanium Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 DOWA Electronics Materials

7.8.1 DOWA Electronics Materials Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 DOWA Electronics Materials Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 II-VI Incorporated

7.9.1 II-VI Incorporated Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 II-VI Incorporated Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 IQE Corporation

7.10.1 IQE Corporation Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 IQE Corporation Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Wafer Technology

8 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers

8.4 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Industrial Chain Analysis

