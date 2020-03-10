GaN Devices Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on GaN Devices Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

GaN has superior properties than silicon such as high breakdown voltage and saturation velocity. The bandgap in GaN is almost thrice the bandgap of silicon. Thus, GaN has the ability to improve power conversion efficiencies, raise power density levels, extend battery lives, and accelerate switching speeds in different end-user segments such as consumer electronics products, telecommunications hardware, electric vehicles, or domestic appliances.

According to this market research and analysis, the opto semiconductor segment accounted for the maximum shares and dominated the market. The increasing adoption of GaN opto-semiconductors by various sectors such as military, aerospace and defense, and consumer electronics, will drive the growth of the market in the next few years. The global GaN Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on GaN Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GaN Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Fujitsu

Toshiba

Koninklijke Philips

Texas Instruments

EPIGAN

NTT Advanced Technology

RF Micro Devices

Cree Incorporated

Avago Technologies

GaN Systems

Infineon Technologies

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

Qorvo

Aixtron

Nichia

NXP Semiconductors

Panasonic Semiconductors

International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE)

Mitsubishi Chemical

AZZURO Semiconductors Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Power Semiconductor

Opto Semiconductor

Other Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Use

Aerospace and Defense

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 GaN Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GaN Devices

1.2 GaN Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GaN Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Power Semiconductor

1.2.3 Opto Semiconductor

1.2.4 Other

1.3 GaN Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 GaN Devices Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.4 Industrial Use

1.3.5 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global GaN Devices Market by Region

1.4.1 Global GaN Devices Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global GaN Devices Market Size

1.5.1 Global GaN Devices Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global GaN Devices Production (2014-2025)

2 Global GaN Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global GaN Devices Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global GaN Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global GaN Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers GaN Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 GaN Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GaN Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 GaN Devices Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global GaN Devices Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global GaN Devices Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global GaN Devices Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America GaN Devices Production

3.4.1 North America GaN Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe GaN Devices Production

3.5.1 Europe GaN Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China GaN Devices Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China GaN Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan GaN Devices Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan GaN Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global GaN Devices Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global GaN Devices Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America GaN Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe GaN Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China GaN Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan GaN Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global GaN Devices Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global GaN Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global GaN Devices Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global GaN Devices Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global GaN Devices Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global GaN Devices Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global GaN Devices Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GaN Devices Business

7.1 Fujitsu

7.1.1 Fujitsu GaN Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 GaN Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Fujitsu GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Toshiba

7.2.1 Toshiba GaN Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 GaN Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Toshiba GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Koninklijke Philips

7.3.1 Koninklijke Philips GaN Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 GaN Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Koninklijke Philips GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Texas Instruments

7.4.1 Texas Instruments GaN Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 GaN Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Texas Instruments GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 EPIGAN

7.5.1 EPIGAN GaN Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 GaN Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 EPIGAN GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 NTT Advanced Technology

7.6.1 NTT Advanced Technology GaN Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 GaN Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 NTT Advanced Technology GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 RF Micro Devices

7.7.1 RF Micro Devices GaN Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 GaN Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 RF Micro Devices GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Cree Incorporated

7.8.1 Cree Incorporated GaN Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 GaN Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Cree Incorporated GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Avago Technologies

7.9.1 Avago Technologies GaN Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 GaN Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Avago Technologies GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 GaN Systems

7.10.1 GaN Systems GaN Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 GaN Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 GaN Systems GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Infineon Technologies

7.12 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

7.13 Qorvo

7.14 Aixtron

7.15 Nichia

7.16 NXP Semiconductors

7.17 Panasonic Semiconductors

7.18 International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE)

7.19 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.20 AZZURO Semiconductors

8 GaN Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 GaN Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GaN Devices

8.4 GaN Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

