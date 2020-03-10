GaN Radio Frequency Devices Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on GaN Radio Frequency Devices Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

GaN has superior properties than silicon such as high breakdown voltage and saturation velocity. The bandgap in GaN is almost thrice the bandgap of silicon. Thus, GaN has the ability to improve power conversion efficiencies, raise power density levels, extend battery lives, and accelerate switching speeds in different end-user segments such as consumer electronics products, telecommunications hardware, electric vehicles, or domestic appliances.

In terms of geographical regions, North America will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next five years. The increasing applications of GaN RF devices in the defense sector, the large-scale expansion of 4G networks, and the introduction of 5G, will fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, the presence of a number of GaN RF device vendors in North America and the demand for better powered chips in the consumer, defense, and connected devices sectors, will also drive the market’s growth prospects in this region. The global GaN Radio Frequency Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on GaN Radio Frequency Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GaN Radio Frequency Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

GAN Systems

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Qorvo

Cree

Avago Technologies

Fujitsu Semiconductor

MACOM

Microsemi

Sumitomo Electric Device

ST-Ericsson

United Monolithic Semiconductors (UMS)

WIN Semiconductors Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

RF Front-End Equipment

RF Terminal Equipment Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Use

Aerospace and Defense

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 GaN Radio Frequency Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GaN Radio Frequency Devices

1.2 GaN Radio Frequency Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 RF Front-End Equipment

1.2.3 RF Terminal Equipment

1.3 GaN Radio Frequency Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 GaN Radio Frequency Devices Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Industrial Use

1.3.4 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Market by Region

1.4.1 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Market Size

1.5.1 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production (2014-2025)

2 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 GaN Radio Frequency Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GaN Radio Frequency Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 GaN Radio Frequency Devices Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production

3.4.1 North America GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production

3.5.1 Europe GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America GaN Radio Frequency Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe GaN Radio Frequency Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China GaN Radio Frequency Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan GaN Radio Frequency Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GaN Radio Frequency Devices Business

7.1 GAN Systems

7.1.1 GAN Systems GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 GaN Radio Frequency Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 GAN Systems GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Infineon Technologies

7.2.1 Infineon Technologies GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 GaN Radio Frequency Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Infineon Technologies GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 NXP Semiconductors

7.3.1 NXP Semiconductors GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 GaN Radio Frequency Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 NXP Semiconductors GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Texas Instruments

7.4.1 Texas Instruments GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 GaN Radio Frequency Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Texas Instruments GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Toshiba

7.5.1 Toshiba GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 GaN Radio Frequency Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Toshiba GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Qorvo

7.6.1 Qorvo GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 GaN Radio Frequency Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Qorvo GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Cree

7.7.1 Cree GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 GaN Radio Frequency Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Cree GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Avago Technologies

7.8.1 Avago Technologies GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 GaN Radio Frequency Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Avago Technologies GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Fujitsu Semiconductor

7.9.1 Fujitsu Semiconductor GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 GaN Radio Frequency Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Fujitsu Semiconductor GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 MACOM

7.10.1 MACOM GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 GaN Radio Frequency Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 MACOM GaN Radio Frequency Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Microsemi

7.12 Sumitomo Electric Device

7.13 ST-Ericsson

7.14 United Monolithic Semiconductors (UMS)

7.15 WIN Semiconductors

8 GaN Radio Frequency Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 GaN Radio Frequency Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GaN Radio Frequency Devices

8.4 GaN Radio Frequency Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

