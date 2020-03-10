Genomics Market Analysis 2018 and Top Players are (Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, QIAGEN, Macrogen Inc., Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Personalis Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies)
Global Genomics Market accounted to USD 14.0 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Competitive Analysis: Global Genomics Market
The global genomics market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of genomics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Some of the major players operating in Global Genomics Market are:-
- General Electric,
- Danaher,
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,
- Illumina, Inc.,
- QIAGEN,
- Merck & Co. Inc.,
- Agilent Technologies,
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,
- Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd,
- Eurofins Scientific,
- PerkinElmer Inc.,
- Personalis Inc.,
- Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.,
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies,
- Eppendorf AG,
- Novogene Corporation,
- SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd,
- TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.,
- Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.,
- GENEWIZ,
- Genomatix GmbH,
- Biomatters Limited,
- Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd,
- DNASTAR Inc., and
- New England Biolabs among others
Market Segmentation: Global Genomics Market
By Product and Services the global genomics market is segmented into:-
- Instruments/Systems,
- Consumables, And
On the basis of Technology the global genomics market is segmented into:-
- Sequencing,
- Microarray,
- PCR,
- Nucleic Acid Extraction and
On the basis of Application the global genomics market is segmented into:-
- Research,
- Drug Discovery, And
- cancer diagnostics,
- monogenic (mendelian) disorders, and
- other diagnostic applications
- Common Diseases And
- Complex Disorders,
- Movement disorders, and
On the basis of Process the global genomics market is segmented into:-
- Sequencing,
- Library Preparation, And
- Data Analysis.
On the basis of End-User the global genomics market is segmented into:-
- Research Centers And Academic & Government Institutes,
- Hospitals And Clinics,
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies,
On the basis of Geography, global genomics market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as:-
- North America &
- South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific, and
- Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing Government Funding and Development in the Number of Genomics Projects
- Rising Application Areas of Genomics
- Declining Cost Of Sequencing
- Higher Prices of Equipment Used in Genomics
- Use of Genomics in Specialized/Personalized Medicine
- Dearth Of Skilled Professionals
